Wanderlust Now Playing: Stark Insider’s ‘3 Days in Iceland’ (Short Film)

Shot on location in Iceland including the iconic Highway 1 (“Ring Road”) and featuring scenes from the Blue Lagoon, Reykjavík, and incredibly beautiful waterfalls (Kirkjufellsfoss, Skogafoss, Seljalandsfoss) in addition to supplementary footage from Mendocino, California and in-studio scenes filmed in San Jose, California, the new short film is now playing Stark Insider. See embed above or below to watch.

Written by Clinton Stark, the project he describes as Neo Vérité:

“… an interpretation of a modern day version of the French new wave movement of the 1960s,” he notes on the web site for 3 Days in Iceland.

The location serving as the home in the short is based in Fljotshamrar. In addition, Loni Stark tours a magnificent blue ice cave on a dark and windy morning atop an actual glacier — if you visit Iceland please add this to your to-do list.

WATCH: 3 Days in Iceland

A Place in Time. A Woman in Time.

A tour of Iceland with Loni Stark.

3 Days in Iceland (2020) marks the final episode of the “3 Days Series” which also includes 3 Days in Sonoma (2018) and 3 Days in Paris (2019).

Look for more original experimental video projects and short films coming to Stark Insider throughout 2021 and beyond.

