Download PDF plans to build a wooden planter box, grow your own fresh and delicious veggies and herbs.

Looking for a weekend project? Consider a DIY vegetable planter box. It’s easy, fun, and practical.

Loni Stark’s veggie planter box plans have been one of the most popular projects for aspiring gardeners over the past 10 years here on Stark Insider. Using these plans you can build a wooden planter that can fit tight spaces; perfect for a small yard, or tight space that’s not been used around your home.

Here’s what a finished DIY wooden planter box looks like:

All you need is a bit of time, some materials from your local hardware store and the plans themselves (see below how to get the PDF).

Planter Box Gardening at Home Video Tips

Best of all are all the options available once finished. You can plant tomatoes, herbs, peppers, or just flowers if you like — or any sort of combination. In addition to the plans Loni has several videos exploring the ever expanding world of veggie gardening. Here are some of the more popular videos on YouTube:

Vegetable Planter Box Examples

And some of the results:







Building your own planter box can be a very satisfying weekend project. Enlist some family members and make it a project to remember:

Download:

Loni’s DIY Vegetable Planter Box Plans

To download the internet’s most popular vegetable planter box plans, please visit this download link on Stark Insider.

Happy gardening!