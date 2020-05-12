Deal Spotting: Apple AirPods Pro now on sale, lowest price ever

The discount might not be huge, but then again you don’t often see Apple products go on sale.

If you act fast you can now get the well-reviewed AirPods Pro for the lowest price ever on Amazon. At $228 USD you can grab a pair of the true wireless earbuds — perfect for working from home, listening to music during workouts, and holding phone calls.

On Amazon you’ll still see AirPods Pro at $235. Click through checkout, however, and you’ll see a discount applied bringing the price down to the new low price.

Tom’s Guide calls the AirPods Pro the “ultimate wireless earbuds” in their review which awarded them 5 out of 5 stars.

CNET said in their evaluation (8.7 out of 10):

While they don’t quite take the crown for best-in-class sound quality, the AirPods Pro are great true wireless headphones that exceed the standard AirPods in nearly every way.

And Digital Trends also seems quite positive about Apple’s effort hear calling the AirPods Pro the “best buds” and “shockingly good” citing “clear, engaging sound” and “excellent noise cancelling” as just a few of the pros. One caveat they pointed out in the review was “questionable” long-term battery.

In any case, if you’re working from home, sheltering-at-home and looking for a good way to block out exterior noise and focus at the task at end, these discounted Apple AirPods Pro could be a good option worth considering — especially given they are selling at an all-time low price.