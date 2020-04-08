By Jenna Tsui
As people continue to self-quarantine from COVID-19, streaming is bigger than ever. Traffic on sites like Netflix and Hulu has increased by at least 12% since the outbreak. Thankfully, there’s a lot of new content coming for you to watch.
April 2020 will bring a slew of new and classic titles to streaming services. Whether you’re bored or are an auditory learner looking for a documentary to play in the background, there’s something for you. Here’s everything that’s coming and leaving Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime this April.
If nothing else, April 2020 will be an excellent month for streaming.
Netflix
While you struggle to figure out Netflix’s auto-play feature, a bunch of TV shows and movies are coming to the site. From brand-new comedy specials to classic movie franchises, the April release slate has something for everyone.
What’s New?
The beloved TV series Community is finally coming to Netflix, but that’s not all. Critically-acclaimed movies like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and The Killing of a Sacred Deer are also arriving on the platform this April.
April 1
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Community: Seasons 1-6
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- Deep Impact
- God’s Not Dead
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Nailed It!: Season 4
- Pokemon: Sun and Moon: Season 3
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem
- La Casa de Papel: Season 4
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show
- The Florida Project
April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10
- Brews Brothers
- A. Originals
- La Vie Scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat
- The Main Event
- Tigertail
April 11
- CODE 8
April 14
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain
April 15
- The Innocence Files
- Outer Banks
April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
- Fauda: Season 3
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los Huesos
- Sergio
- Too Hot to Handle
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22
- Absurd Planet
- Circus of Books
- El Silencio del Pantano
- The Plagues of Breslau
- The Willoughbys
- Win the Wilderness
April 23
- The House of Flowers: Season 3
April 24
- After Life: Season 2
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja: Season 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever
April 29
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat
- Summertime
April 30
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victim’s Game
What’s Leaving?
Unfortunately, Netflix is also losing a lot of content this month. If you’re a fan of “The Shawshank Redemption” or “National Treasure,” you better watch them soon while you have the chance.
April 4
- American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8
- Movie 43
April 15
- 21 & Over
April 16
- Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5
April 17
- Big Fat Liar
April 19
- The Longest Yard
April 24
- The Ugly Truth
April 29
- National Treasure
April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- Goodfellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
Hulu
Hulu has the biggest April 1 release schedule of the major streaming platforms. The size of this schedule isn’t the only impressive part about it, either. It’s packed to the brim with old favorites and modern classics.
What’s New?
Hulu’s April releases are full of reality shows and ongoing TV premieres. Movies like the 2020 Best Picture winner Parasite are also coming to Hulu.
April 1
- 60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4
- Alone: Season 6
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Blazing Saddles
- Breaking Amish: Seasons 2-3
- Bring It!: Season 5
- Chopped: Season 36
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12
- Dance Moms: Seasons 2 and 6
- Diary of a Hitman
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29
- Pimple Popper: Season 3
- Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who
- T and the Women
- Fixer Upper (How We Got Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Free Birds
- Fun in Acapulco
- Gator
- Get Smart
- Gold Medal Families: Season 1
- Gods and Monsters
- Gorky Park
- Hidden Potential: Season 1
- House Hunters: Season 120
- Hud
- Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1
- Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Let Me In
- Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5
- Little Women: L.A.: Seasons 7-8
- Love It or List It: Season 14
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Married at First Sight: Season 9
- Marrying Millions: Season 1
- Misery
- Moll Flanders
- Phone Booth
- Property Brothers: Seasons 10-11
- Repentance
- Risky Business
- Romancing the Stone
- Shirley Valentine
- Spider-Man
- Taken at Birth: Season 1
- The Ant Bully
- The Book of Eli
- The Boost
- The Chumscrubber
- The Eternal
- The Family Chantel: Season 1
- The Food That Built America: Season 1
- The Full Monty
- The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Mexican
- The Jewel of the Nile
- The Sender
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe
- Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1
- TRANsitioning: Season 1
- Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
- Who Let the Dogs Out
- Zombieland
April 3
- Future Man: Season 3
- Siren: Season 3 Premiere
- Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4
April 6
- Too Cautious Hero: Season 1
April 7
- No Guns Life: Season 1
April 8
- Parasite
April 9
- Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2A
- Little Joe
- Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere
April 10
- Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4
April 12
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B
April 14
- Songland: Season 2 Premiere
- The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere
- The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere
- Unlocked
- Vault
April 15
- A Teacher
- America: Series Premiere
- The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular
- The Messenger
April 16
- Harry Benson: Shoot First
- What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 Premiere
April 20
- A Kind of Murder
- Paranormal Activity 3
April 22
- Special-7: Season 1
April 23
- Cunningham
April 24
- Abominable
April 29
- Footloose
April 30
- 2020 Billboard Music Awards
What’s Leaving?
All the National Lampoon titles join the list of shows and movies leaving Hulu this April.
April 30
- 28 Days Later
- American Buffalo
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
- Buffalo 66
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
- Cinderfella
- Earth Girls Are Easy
- For Colored Girls
- Girls! Girls! Girls!
- Golden Gate
- John Q
- Judgment Day
- Lord of War
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Robin Hood
- Say Anything
- Southie
- Still Smokin’
- The Bellboy
- The Last Stand
- The Last Warrior
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death
- The Patsy
- The Spy Next Door
- The Tenant
- Unforgettable
- Vegas Vacation
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime may not offer as many titles as the other two platforms, but it makes up for it in quality. Here’s what you can expect from Prime Video this April.
What’s New?
COVID-19 may have delayed the newest Bond film, but you can still enjoy the classics. This April, Amazon’s bringing 4K-resolution versions of all the older Bond movies to their streaming service.
April 1
- A View to a Kill
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Bird Of Paradise
- Blind Husbands
- Broken Blossoms
- Daniel Boone
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Diary Of A Hitman
- Die Another Day
- Dishonored Lady
- Dollface
- No
- T & The Women
- Drums In The Deep South
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia with Love
- Gator
- Gods And Monsters
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Gorky Park
- Hotel Artemis
- I Am Legend
- License to Kill
- Live and Let Die
- Mark Of Zorro
- Moonraker
- Mutiny
- Never Say Never Again
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Repentance
- Shirley Valentine
- Son Of Monte Cristo
- Tarzan The Fearless
- The Bodyguard
- The Boost
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Chumscrubber
- The Hoodlum
- The Living Daylights
- The Lost World
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The New Adventures Of Tarzan
- The Sender
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World is Not Enough
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- You Only Live Twice
April 3
- Invisible Life
- Tales from the Loop: Season 1
April 10
- Les Miserables
- Rambo: Last Blood
April 14
- Vault
April 16
- The Lighthouse
April 17
- Bosch: Season 6
- Dino Dana: Season 3B
- Selah and the Spades
April 20
- Paranormal Activity 3
April 29
- Footloose
What’s Leaving?
Amazon doesn’t provide a list of expiring titles like Netflix and Hulu. If you’re worried about a particular show or movie leaving Prime, you can check individual titles in your web browser. Hover your cursor over a movie in your watchlist, and you should see a pop-up notice if it’s expiring soon.
