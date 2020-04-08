By Jenna Tsui

As people continue to self-quarantine from COVID-19, streaming is bigger than ever. Traffic on sites like Netflix and Hulu has increased by at least 12% since the outbreak. Thankfully, there’s a lot of new content coming for you to watch.

April 2020 will bring a slew of new and classic titles to streaming services. Whether you’re bored or are an auditory learner looking for a documentary to play in the background, there’s something for you. Here’s everything that’s coming and leaving Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime this April.

If nothing else, April 2020 will be an excellent month for streaming.

Netflix

While you struggle to figure out Netflix’s auto-play feature, a bunch of TV shows and movies are coming to the site. From brand-new comedy specials to classic movie franchises, the April release slate has something for everyone.

What’s New?

The beloved TV series Community is finally coming to Netflix, but that’s not all. Critically-acclaimed movies like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and The Killing of a Sacred Deer are also arriving on the platform this April.

April 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Seasons 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nailed It!: Season 4

Pokemon: Sun and Moon: Season 3

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

La Casa de Papel: Season 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show

The Florida Project

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10

Brews Brothers

A. Originals

La Vie Scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

April 11

CODE 8

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

April 15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La Terre et le Sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los Huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El Silencio del Pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3

April 24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

April 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

April 30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victim’s Game

What’s Leaving?

Unfortunately, Netflix is also losing a lot of content this month. If you’re a fan of “The Shawshank Redemption” or “National Treasure,” you better watch them soon while you have the chance.

April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

April 8

Movie 43

April 15

21 & Over

April 16

Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

Goodfellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Hulu

Hulu has the biggest April 1 release schedule of the major streaming platforms. The size of this schedule isn’t the only impressive part about it, either. It’s packed to the brim with old favorites and modern classics.

What’s New?

Hulu’s April releases are full of reality shows and ongoing TV premieres. Movies like the 2020 Best Picture winner Parasite are also coming to Hulu.

April 1

60 Days In: Narcoland: Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Season 4

Alone: Season 6

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

Breaking Amish: Seasons 2-3

Bring It!: Season 5

Chopped: Season 36

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12

Dance Moms: Seasons 2 and 6

Diary of a Hitman

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 27-29

Pimple Popper: Season 3

Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who

T and the Women

Fixer Upper (How We Got Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Free Birds

Fun in Acapulco

Gator

Get Smart

Gold Medal Families: Season 1

Gods and Monsters

Gorky Park

Hidden Potential: Season 1

House Hunters: Season 120

Hud

Kabukicho Sherlock: Season 1

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season 1

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Let Me In

Little Women: Atlanta: Season 5

Little Women: L.A.: Seasons 7-8

Love It or List It: Season 14

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Marrying Millions: Season 1

Misery

Moll Flanders

Phone Booth

Property Brothers: Seasons 10-11

Repentance

Risky Business

Romancing the Stone

Shirley Valentine

Spider-Man

Taken at Birth: Season 1

The Ant Bully

The Book of Eli

The Boost

The Chumscrubber

The Eternal

The Family Chantel: Season 1

The Food That Built America: Season 1

The Full Monty

The Kitchen: Seasons 16-18

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Mexican

The Jewel of the Nile

The Sender

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Til Death Do Us Part: Season 1

TRANsitioning: Season 1

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Who Let the Dogs Out

Zombieland

April 3

Future Man: Season 3

Siren: Season 3 Premiere

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 4

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Season 1

April 7

No Guns Life: Season 1

April 8

Parasite

April 9

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2A

Little Joe

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B

April 14

Songland: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere

Unlocked

Vault

April 15

A Teacher

America: Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular

The Messenger

April 16

Harry Benson: Shoot First

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 Premiere

April 20

A Kind of Murder

Paranormal Activity 3

April 22

Special-7: Season 1

April 23

Cunningham

April 24

Abominable

April 29

Footloose

April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards

What’s Leaving?

All the National Lampoon titles join the list of shows and movies leaving Hulu this April.

April 30

28 Days Later

American Buffalo

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Buffalo 66

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cinderfella

Earth Girls Are Easy

For Colored Girls

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Golden Gate

John Q

Judgment Day

Lord of War

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

My Best Friend’s Wedding

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Robin Hood

Say Anything

Southie

Still Smokin’

The Bellboy

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Patsy

The Spy Next Door

The Tenant

Unforgettable

Vegas Vacation

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime may not offer as many titles as the other two platforms, but it makes up for it in quality. Here’s what you can expect from Prime Video this April.

What’s New?

COVID-19 may have delayed the newest Bond film, but you can still enjoy the classics. This April, Amazon’s bringing 4K-resolution versions of all the older Bond movies to their streaming service.

April 1

A View to a Kill

Bangkok Dangerous

Bird Of Paradise

Blind Husbands

Broken Blossoms

Daniel Boone

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary Of A Hitman

Die Another Day

Dishonored Lady

Dollface

No

T & The Women

Drums In The Deep South

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Gator

Gods And Monsters

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gorky Park

Hotel Artemis

I Am Legend

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mark Of Zorro

Moonraker

Mutiny

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Repentance

Shirley Valentine

Son Of Monte Cristo

Tarzan The Fearless

The Bodyguard

The Boost

The Brothers Grimm

The Chumscrubber

The Hoodlum

The Living Daylights

The Lost World

The Man with the Golden Gun

The New Adventures Of Tarzan

The Sender

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

April 3

Invisible Life

Tales from the Loop: Season 1

April 10

Les Miserables

Rambo: Last Blood

April 14

Vault

April 16

The Lighthouse

April 17

Bosch: Season 6

Dino Dana: Season 3B

Selah and the Spades

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3

April 29

Footloose

What’s Leaving?

Amazon doesn’t provide a list of expiring titles like Netflix and Hulu. If you’re worried about a particular show or movie leaving Prime, you can check individual titles in your web browser. Hover your cursor over a movie in your watchlist, and you should see a pop-up notice if it’s expiring soon.

