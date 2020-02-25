What’s Happening: Pebble Beach Food & Wine runs April 16-19

Organizers have announced that this year’s edition of Pebble Beach Food & Wine will take place April 16-19, 2020.

Now in its 13th year, the annual festival is known for bringing together premium food and wine tasting experiences, along with marquee entertainment events along the Pacific Coast in Pebble Beach, California.

Per the announcement:

Top industry names headed to Pebble Beach Resorts in April include Alinea Group’s Grant Achatz, Andrew Zimmern, Joshua Skenes, Nancy Silverton, Jeremiah Tower, Fabio Trabocchi, Stephanie Izard, Michelle Bernstein, Carlo Mirarchi, Nancy Oakes, Lorena Garcia, Floyd Cardoz, and Roland Passot. The long-weekend line-up includes fresh event programming – including a Gran Fundo cycle ride.

See below for some of the highlighted events.

Tickets for Pebble Beach Food & Wine are now selling online with options for a la carte or package deals (The Magnum, The Jeroboam, The Imperial).

Tickets for Pebble Beach Food & Wine are now selling online with options for a la carte or package deals (The Magnum, The Jeroboam, The Imperial).

Pebble Beach Food & Wine

Highlight Events Food and Wine Festival

April 16-19, 2020

Pebble Beach, California Lexus Grand Tasting Tent: Held on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, it will feature 30 chefs each day and more than 300 wines from top-notch producers around the world, making each day a unique epicurean experience.

Held on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, it will feature 30 chefs each day and more than 300 wines from top-notch producers around the world, making each day a unique epicurean experience. Celebrity Chef & Winemaker Golf Tournament Presented by Chase Private Client: Held at Pebble Beach Golf Links and priced at $1,000 per ticket, this bucket list experience will pair magnificent golf with exceptional food and drink by way of stations set along the course.

Held at Pebble Beach Golf Links and priced at $1,000 per ticket, this bucket list experience will pair magnificent golf with exceptional food and drink by way of stations set along the course. Gran Fundo – Velo, Vino & Flavorful Feast with Chef Mike Fagnoni: An inaugural Gran Fundo cycle ride presented by the California Avocado Commission and Pebble Beach Food & Wine invites all skill levels to join the route along the scenic California coastline that surrounds Pebble Beach Resorts. Attendees will be treated to premium California Avocado-themed meals, including a Fuel Up Breakfast and Finish Line Feast provided by Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Hawks Provisions and Public House, Mike Fagnoni.

An inaugural Gran Fundo cycle ride presented by the California Avocado Commission and Pebble Beach Food & Wine invites all skill levels to join the route along the scenic California coastline that surrounds Pebble Beach Resorts. Attendees will be treated to premium California Avocado-themed meals, including a Fuel Up Breakfast and Finish Line Feast provided by Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Hawks Provisions and Public House, Mike Fagnoni. Barilla 9th Annual Pasta World Championship USA Qualifying Event: The World Pasta Championship Qualifier returns to Pebble Beach Food & Wine’s opening night reception, giving guests an opportunity to taste pasta dishes from eight rising star chefs alongside Food & Wine Magazine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis and celebrity Chef Elizabeth Faulkner. Alinea Family BBQ: The Alinea family of restaurants – including Alinea, Roister and Aviary – will lead an old-fashioned, oceanside barbecue at a private residence featuring the restaurants’ three-star Michelin Chef Grant Achatz. Guests can expect anything but the expected on the evening’s menu.

The Alinea family of restaurants – including Alinea, Roister and Aviary – will lead an old-fashioned, oceanside barbecue at a private residence featuring the restaurants’ three-star Michelin Chef Grant Achatz. Guests can expect anything but the expected on the evening’s menu. The Skenes Ranch Experience with Chef Joshua Skenes: Pebble Beach Food & Wine guests can get a glimpse into the heart and mind of brilliant three-star Michelin Chef Joshua Skenes, whose passion for hunting, fishing and open flame cooking led to his newest endeavor, Skenes Ranch in Sonoma, Calif.

Pebble Beach Food & Wine guests can get a glimpse into the heart and mind of brilliant three-star Michelin Chef Joshua Skenes, whose passion for hunting, fishing and open flame cooking led to his newest endeavor, Skenes Ranch in Sonoma, Calif. The Grand Finale Celebration of La Folie – In Honor of Chef Roland Passot: Honoring the magic of San Francisco’s French legend La Folie, which soon marks its final dinner service, this only-at-Pebble Beach Food & Wine celebration will bring together a collection of legendary talents who are Chef Roland Passot’s colleagues, proteges and friends, led by Chefs Nancy Oakes of Boulevard and Richard Reddington, formerly of REDD and REDWOOD.

Honoring the magic of San Francisco’s French legend La Folie, which soon marks its final dinner service, this only-at-Pebble Beach Food & Wine celebration will bring together a collection of legendary talents who are Chef Roland Passot’s colleagues, proteges and friends, led by Chefs Nancy Oakes of Boulevard and Richard Reddington, formerly of REDD and REDWOOD. Heitz Cellars Martha’s Vineyard Retrospective: This epic event features five decades of one of the world’s most legendary wines. Led by Heitz Cellars CEO and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, guests will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sample vintages dating back decades.

This epic event features five decades of one of the world’s most legendary wines. Led by Heitz Cellars CEO and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, guests will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sample vintages dating back decades. Steakhouse Feels: Big Cabs & Big Slabs: Making its return to Pebble Beach Food & Wine is the festival’s big steak event, which will pair the world’s best masters of the grill and BBQ with a martini bar, whiskey on the rocks, big red wines, and a caviar station.

