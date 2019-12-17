Shopping Deals: Canon EOS 90D Video Creator Kit a smart buy

Canon has long offered bundles of its more popular cameras. The latest is for the well-received Canon EOS 90D DSLR.

Like in the past its called the Canon EOS 90D Video Creator Kit. In this case the deal includes the 90D body with a kit lens, an external microphone and a memory card. Essentially everything you need to get up and running with minimal fuss.

For buyers looking for something simple, these packages are a good choice.

Not only do you save money — buying each item separately would cost you about 15% more — you enjoy the no hassle unboxing experience with everything all in one easy to buy (and return if needed) box.

Amazon is running a nice promotion on the 90D kit. So you save an additional amount on top of the already discounted package deal. A pretty sweet offer.

MORE: Canon EOS 90D features 32.5MP sensor, 4K video — thoughts from a Canon DSLR guy

As for the EOS 90D itself, this is a 2019 release and features a substantial boost in megapixels over its predecessor, from 24MP to an impressive 32MP. That means increased detail. And it also means you can crop and zoom in to photos and retain quality.

New to Canon’s top tier DSLR line with the 90D is the ability to shoot 4K video (up to 30fps) which will be a must-have for today’s Vloggers, YouTubers and aspiring filmmakers.

Here’s what you get with the Canon EOS 90D Video Creator Kit:

Canon EOS 90D body

Canon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens

Canon DM-E100 external shotgun style stereo microphone (with windscreen)

Sandisk 32GB SD card

Other options on the market include mirrorless cameras such as the Sony a6600, Fujifilm XT-3, Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, and the brilliant and now super-low-priced Panasonic GH5.

ALSO SEE: Best Canon DSLR Camera Buys Dec 2019: Canon EOS 80D, EOS RP, Rebel T7i

Another solid option for those looking to save a bit is to consider the EOS 80D, the previous model. It has less resolution and doesn’t shoot 4K so keep that in mind, but on the other hand you can pick one up at a significant discount making it a tempting option for bargain hunters.