“… locally grown and nationally known.”

TL;DR – TheatreWorks 2025/26 Season Highlights

– 3 World Premieres: Little Women, A Driving Beat, The Piano and Me

– 2024 Pulitzer Prize Winner: Primary Trust

– Holiday Jane Austen Comedy: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

– Musical Finale: Come From Away, directed by TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley

– Season runs: Sept 2025 – May 2026

– Locations: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts & Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto

– Tickets: Subscriptions available now at : Little Women, A Driving Beat, The Piano and Me: Primary Trust: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley: Come From Away, directed by TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley: Sept 2025 – May 2026: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts & Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto: Subscriptions available now at TheatreWorks.org

In a lively event at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley lifted the curtain on its much-anticipated 55th season. Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli introduced a bold new lineup that includes world premieres, a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, and returning favorites.

“At TheatreWorks, the dynamic work we put onstage is locally grown and nationally known,” Sardelli said. The season promises stories that explore identity, community, and human connection—and that very TheatreWorks hallmark: heart.

The 2025/26 Lineup at a Glance:

Sept 24 – Oct 12, 2025

Little Women (World Premiere)

Adapted by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Giovanna Sardelli

A fresh, modern-feeling take on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved tale, told through Alcott’s lens. The March sisters’ adventures, heartbreaks, and triumphs shine in this beautifully reimagined classic.

Oct 29 – Nov 23, 2025

A Driving Beat (World Premiere)

By Jordan Ramirez Puckett

Directed by Jeffrey Lo

A mother and son navigate race, family, and identity on a hip-hop soundtracked road trip. A hit from the 2024 New Works Festival.

Dec 3 – 28, 2025

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

Directed by Giovanna Sardelli

Holiday charm abounds in this Regency romantic comedy following Jane Austen’s lesser-known heroines as they take charge of their destinies.

Jan 17 – Feb 8, 2026

Hershey Felder: The Piano and Me (World Premiere)

Written and performed by Hershey Felder

A deeply personal musical memoir from the beloved performer, exploring the artists, composers, and moments that shaped his life.

March 4 – 29, 2026

Primary Trust (Regional Premiere)

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Jeffrey Lo

A Pulitzer Prize-winning story of kindness and transformation, as a lonely bookstore clerk opens himself to the world after unexpected upheaval.

April 15 – May 10, 2026

Come From Away

By Irene Sankoff & David Hein

Directed by Robert Kelley

The hit musical returns to TheatreWorks in a full staging that celebrates the generosity of a small town that welcomed the world after 9/11.

Don’t Miss: New Works Festival

Back for its 22nd year, TheatreWorks’ New Works Festival returns summer 2025. Highlights include new works from Come From Away duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and Emmy-winner Mark Saltzman’s a cappella musical Alice, Formerly of Wonderland. Festival passes are available now for $90.

Who is TheatreWorks Silicon Valley?



Founded in 1970, TheatreWorks is a nationally recognized regional theatre based in Palo Alto and Mountain View. With a Tony Award for Regional Theatre and more than 74 world premieres under its belt, it continues to be a hub for new plays and musicals. Led by Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, the company is known for its commitment to diverse voices, vibrant storytelling, and deep community engagement. Founded in 1970, TheatreWorks is a nationally recognized regional theatre based in Palo Alto and Mountain View. With a Tony Award for Regional Theatre and more than 74 world premieres under its belt, it continues to be a hub for new plays and musicals. Led by Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, the company is known for its commitment to diverse voices, vibrant storytelling, and deep community engagement.

Key Info:

Performances:

Tues 7:30pm, Wed 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Thu 7:30pm, Fri 8:00pm, Sat 2:00pm & 8:00pm, Sun 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Venues:

Lucie Stern Theatre – 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts – 500 Castro St., Mountain View

Tickets:

Subscriptions ($96–$512) available now. Visit TheatreWorks.org for details. Single tickets available soon.