If high school was a battlefield, Heathers the Musical is its darkly hilarious war story. Korsa Musical Theater is set to bring the cult-favorite show to the Douglas Morrison Theatre in Hayward from March 21–30, giving Bay Area audiences a chance to relive the scandalous, satirical chaos of Westerberg High. Based on the 1989 black comedy film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers takes the high school popularity game to murderous extremes—with a pop-rock twist.

For those unfamiliar, Heathers the Musical follows Veronica Sawyer, a smart but socially invisible teenager who suddenly finds herself inducted into the elite, cruel clique of the Heathers—three impeccably dressed, iron-fisted queens of Westerberg High. But when Veronica falls for the enigmatic new kid, Jason Dean (J.D.), their romance takes a turn for the lethal. What starts as a teenage rebellion against bullies spirals into something much more sinister. With a sharp, witty script and a high-energy score by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, the show is equal parts laugh-out-loud funny and chillingly relevant.

Korsa’s production features a cast of 22 talented student performers, with professional guest artists BrieAnne Martin, Jaron Vesley, and Kevin Singer adding their experience to the mix. Under the direction of Jennifer Boesing, music direction by David Möschler, and choreography by Janet Collard, audiences can expect a visually striking and musically dynamic experience. A seven-piece live band will bring O’Keefe and Murphy’s original orchestrations to life, ensuring an electrifying night at the theater.

Fans of the original Heathers film will appreciate how the musical retains the movie’s razor-sharp social commentary while adding a fresh theatrical energy. The iconic one-liners (“What’s your damage?”) and over-the-top characters remain, but the addition of show-stopping musical numbers like Candy Store and Dead Girl Walking elevates the drama to new heights. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the movie or a newcomer to the Heathers universe, this production promises a thrilling ride through high school hierarchy, dark humor, and unexpected twists.

Adding to the accessibility of this production, Korsa offers a “masked matinee” on March 23 for audience members who prefer a masked environment, as well as a Pay What You Can performance on March 27. Tickets range from $18–$40, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, teachers, and groups. More details and ticket purchases can be found at www.korsamt.org.

If you’ve ever wished high school could be a little more musical—or a lot more chaotic—Heathers the Musical is a must-see. So grab your scrunchies, sharpen your wit, and prepare for a night of teenage rebellion like no other.

Show Details at a Glance

Heathers Korsa Musical Theater