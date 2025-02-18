For mystery lovers and theatergoers alike, there’s a thrilling event on the horizon: Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is set to take the stage at City Lights Theater in San Jose this March. The legendary whodunit, which holds the record as the longest-running play in the world, will run from March 13 through April 6, 2025. With its classic setting—a snowbound English country house, a collection of eccentric guests, and a detective racing against time to unmask a murderer—this production promises an evening of suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists. Tickets are available now at cltc.org.

The Mousetrap first debuted as a radio play titled Three Blind Mice before opening in London’s West End in 1952, starring Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sim. Since then, it has captivated audiences across the globe, playing continuously for more than seven decades (except for a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Written by the iconic Agatha Christie, the play embodies her signature storytelling style—tight plotting, deeply human motivations, and a twist ending that has kept audiences guessing for generations. Christie, who remains the best-selling novelist of all time, penned 66 detective novels and numerous plays, cementing her place as the queen of crime fiction.

Quick Facts:

The Mousetrap at City Lights Theater Dates: March 13 – April 6, 2025

March 13 – April 6, 2025 Location: City Lights Theater, 529 S. Second St., San Jose

City Lights Theater, 529 S. Second St., San Jose Director: Doll Piccotto

Doll Piccotto Cast: Alycia Adame (Mollie Ralston) Myles Kenyon Rowland (Giles Ralston) Drew Benjamin Jones (Detective Sergeant Trotter) Additional ensemble members

Special Events: Pay What You Can Night: March 13 Opening Night Celebration: March 15

Tickets: $31-$70, with discounts available

$31-$70, with discounts available More Info: cltc.org/mousetrap | 408-295-4200

The City Lights Theater Company is bringing back a familiar name to lead the production: director Doll Piccotto. No stranger to the world of Christie mysteries, Piccotto previously helmed City Lights Theater’s acclaimed 2022 production of The Hollow, which played to packed houses. She is also well known for her work in Silicon Valley Shakespeare, where she delves into classic texts with the same passion she brings to mysteries. The talented cast includes Alycia Adame (Mollie Ralston), Myles Kenyon Rowland (Giles Ralston), and Drew Benjamin Jones as Detective Sergeant Trotter, along with a stellar supporting ensemble.

Performances will be held at City Lights Theater, located at 529 S. Second Street in downtown San Jose. Showtimes include evening performances on Thursdays through Saturdays and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices range from $31 to $70, with discounts available for students, seniors, and military members. Special events include a “Pay What You Can” night on March 13 and a festive opening night celebration on March 15. Additionally, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting foster youth.

Founded in 1982, City Lights Theater Company has been a cornerstone of San Jose’s arts scene for over four decades. Known for its commitment to contemporary and classic works, the theater provides an intimate space for bold, innovative storytelling. Its past productions have ranged from thought-provoking dramas to lighthearted comedies, making it a beloved destination for Bay Area theater enthusiasts. With The Mousetrap, City Lights Theater is poised to deliver another memorable experience, filled with the kind of edge-of-your-seat suspense that only Agatha Christie can provide.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit cltc.org/mousetrap or call 408-295-4200. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Christie’s work or a newcomer to her mysteries, this is a theatrical event you won’t want to miss.

“They say it takes a woman to see through the deceptions of men.”

Who will uncover the truth? Only time will tell.