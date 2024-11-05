Charles Krug Winery, one of Napa Valley’s oldest and most established wineries, will host Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli for two performances next summer:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025

The winery recently announced the concerts in a public release, encouraging wine and music enthusiasts to mark their calendars. The performances will be held at sunset on Charles Krug’s historic estate grounds, adding an atmospheric layer to what is set to be a notable summer event in Napa.

These performances reflect Charles Krug’s efforts to expand its role in Napa Valley’s cultural offerings. Founded in 1861, the winery has a long history in the region and has gradually become a significant cultural hub, hosting events that range from film screenings to live music. Bringing Bocelli to its grounds highlights Charles Krug’s commitment to combining the arts with the experience of wine in Napa Valley’s unique setting.

Ticket Information and Presale Access

While details on ticket pricing and packages are still forthcoming, presales are expected to open soon. Charles Krug is recommending early sign-up due to anticipated demand.

“You can design your own experience, with one or two full-length concerts at Charles Krug Winery featuring the Oakland Symphony, an intimate Dinner at Bocelli’s, and the finest hotels the greater Napa Valley area has to offer. A Weekend in Napa promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience in an unparalleled natural setting.”

Custom itinerary’s offered by organizers allow visitors to create a custom and unique Napa getaway. Hotel preferences, for instance, include Auberge du Soleil, Solage Resort and Spa, Alila Napa Valley, Montage Healdsburg, Bardessono Hotel, The Meritage Resort and Spa, Carneros Resort, Hotel Yountville, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Andaz Napa, Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Vintage House at the Estate Yountville, Harvest Inn, Archer Hotel Napa, and Silverado Resort.

About Andrea Bocelli and the Charles Krug Venue

Andrea Bocelli is known worldwide for his work in both classical and contemporary music, blending operatic and popular styles that have earned him a dedicated following. He has performed at many prestigious venues globally, and his presence at Charles Krug is anticipated to draw a broad audience to the Napa Valley location.

In addition to the concerts, the estate’s setting will allow attendees to explore Charles Krug’s grounds, which include historic buildings and landscaped vineyards. The winery’s status as a longstanding Napa institution makes it a fitting location for Bocelli’s summer performances.

Exploring Napa Valley Beyond the Concert

For those planning to attend, the surrounding Napa Valley region offers a range of additional activities. From touring nearby wineries to dining at highly regarded local restaurants, there are several ways to extend a visit into a weekend or longer stay.

More updates on the concert and ticket details are expected closer to the event. Andrea Bocelli’s performances at Charles Krug are likely to become a significant part of the upcoming summer schedule for Napa Valley.