Good news for San Francisco-based foodies.

Three new restaurants have officially been awarded a vaunted Michelin Star:

7 Adams

Hilda and Jesse

Kiln

Receiving a Michelin Star — be it one, two, or three — is a boon for drawing in customers, especially those who are out-of-town and even willing to travel and experience the best a city has to offer in gastronomy.

7 Adams ($$$$)

Californian, Contemporary

Located at 1963 Sutter St., Chefs Serena and David Fisher make serving a five-course meal under a hundred dollars “seem effortless” according to the Michelin Guide.

“Think carefully shaped caramelle pasta that pairs a filling of sweet and nutty kabocha squash with buttery chanterelles, or crisp-skinned black cod with sunchoke confit and a finely tuned shellfish broth.”

Hilda and Jesse ($$$)

American, Contemporary

Self-described queer-owned brunch and dinner spot, Hilda and Jesse is located at 701 Union Street.

Co-Owners Rachel Sillcocks and Chef Kristina Liedags off a “safe space for all” in North Beach, and were also a James Beard Foundation semi-finalist in 2024.

Per their web site, the restaurant is “not bound by tradition” and “the menu showcases sweet and savory plays on classic dishes reimagined, made with impeccably sourced ingredients and fine dining technique.”

The Michelin Guide had this to say about the experience at Hilda and Jesse:

“There is nothing precious or manicured about the cooking here. It is often bold and brash, a total riot of flavors mixed with stellar ingredients, and dishes are equal parts unexpected and undeniably satisfying.”

Kiln ($$$$)

Contemporary

And then there’s Kiln (149 Fell Street), operated by veterans Chef John Wesley and GM Julianna Yang.

Featuring a dramatic, warehouse-inspired decor, the tasting menu features about twenty courses and, according to the Michelin Guide, “leans Nordic, highlighting preservation techniques like curing, drying and fermentation in dishes whose simplicity is belied by intricate techniques and compelling flavor combinations.”

Corkage is $95 per 750ml bottle.

With the addition of 7 Adams, Hilda and Jesse, and Kiln, San Francisco now features 31 restaurants with at least one Michelin Star, continuing a strong tradition as a world-class food destination.

With that, Stark Insider congratulates all three new Michelin Guide entrants!