Wakhri SF Film Festival encore weekend

If you could not fit all your film choices into the recent San Francisco International Film Festival, fear not. Here is your second chance to feast on a delicious sampling of what was offered at the 67th festival.

From May 2nd to May 4th, the Roxie Theater in San Francisco is offering the following films.

Heartless is a coming of age drama co-directed by Nara Normande.

Wakhri is a 2023 Pakistani film directed by Iram Parveen Bilal. It was inspired by the life of a social media personality.

Porcelain War is a prize-winning documentary that follows three artists living on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

Mountain Queen is a fascinating documentary on the life of Lhapa Sherpa, the first Nepalese woman to climb Mount Everest and survive.

Agent of Happiness is a 2024 documentary featuring two government officials who travel through Bhutan, in order to survey people’s happiness. A rewarding journey.

Ru is a Canadian drama directed by Charles Olivier Michaud, based on the novel by Kim Thuy. Refugees flee Vietnam after the war and settle in Quebec.

The Teacher is a 2023 drama focused on challenges faced by a Palestinian school teacher as he balances political realities, his new love interest and his caring for students. The director is Farah Nabulsi. A rich and powerful narrative.

Didi is directed by Sean Wang, his first film. This is a semi-autobiographical movie, about a newly minted teen coming of age in a California suburb, told with affection and humor.

Contact the Roxie Theater for tickets.

Jeanne Powell
Jeanne is a published poet and essayist. She holds degrees from Wayne State University and the University of San Francisco. Jeanne has taught in the CS, UB and OLLI programs at universities in the City. Her books in print include MY OWN SILENCE and WORD DANCING from Taurean Horn Press.