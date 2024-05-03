If you could not fit all your film choices into the recent San Francisco International Film Festival, fear not. Here is your second chance to feast on a delicious sampling of what was offered at the 67th festival.

From May 2nd to May 4th, the Roxie Theater in San Francisco is offering the following films.

Heartless is a coming of age drama co-directed by Nara Normande.

Wakhri is a 2023 Pakistani film directed by Iram Parveen Bilal. It was inspired by the life of a social media personality.

Porcelain War is a prize-winning documentary that follows three artists living on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

Mountain Queen is a fascinating documentary on the life of Lhapa Sherpa, the first Nepalese woman to climb Mount Everest and survive.

Agent of Happiness is a 2024 documentary featuring two government officials who travel through Bhutan, in order to survey people’s happiness. A rewarding journey.

Ru is a Canadian drama directed by Charles Olivier Michaud, based on the novel by Kim Thuy. Refugees flee Vietnam after the war and settle in Quebec.

The Teacher is a 2023 drama focused on challenges faced by a Palestinian school teacher as he balances political realities, his new love interest and his caring for students. The director is Farah Nabulsi. A rich and powerful narrative.

Didi is directed by Sean Wang, his first film. This is a semi-autobiographical movie, about a newly minted teen coming of age in a California suburb, told with affection and humor.

Contact the Roxie Theater for tickets.