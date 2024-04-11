Marin Theatre Company has announced it will close out its 2023/24 season with Torch Song.

The comic drama by Harvey Ferstein will be directed by Evren Odcikin and runs May 9 through June 2, 2024.

Per the announcement about the play:

Torch Song focuses on Arnold Beckoff, a lovelorn Jewish drag queen armed with the pithy wit of a Fran Leibovitz, who is looking for love in New York City. By turns hilarious and touching, this rollicking work finds Arnold stumbling through modern life, wallowing in cynical despair at ever finding a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit.

Torch Song took Broadway by storm when it opened there in June 1982, running for three years and paving the way for mainstream television shows such as “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Will & Grace,” “Modern Family,” “Transparent,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Previews: May 9 – May 12, 2024 (7:30pm Thurs, May 9 – Sat, May 11; 4:00pm, Sun, May 12)

Press Opening: 7:30pm, Tuesday, May 14

Closes: June 2, 2024 SHOWS: Wednesdays-Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sundays: 2:00pm

Thursday, May 30 – 1:00pm WHERE: Marin Theatre Company, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941 TICKETS: $39.50 – $65.50 + fees INFO: Information and tickets are available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208

Cast include Dean Linnard, Nancy Carlin, Patrick Andrew Jones, Kina Kantor, Edric Young and Joe Ayers.

Turkish-American Evren Odcikin has directed and written for Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF), Northern Stage, Crowded Fire Theater, Golden Thread, and Magic Theatre among many others.

Tickets are now available from $39.50 to $65.50 (plus fees).