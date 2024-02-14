Just around the corner is a cinematic treat for San Francisco Bay area film fans — the Mostly British Film Festival returns. Beginning February 15th, the Vogue Theatre hosts movies and documentaries from New Zealand, the UK, India, South Africa, Ireland and Australia. This is the 16th annual tribute to films in English from nations formerly part of the British empire.

Opening night features Molly Manning Walker’s coming-of-age-film, How to Have Sex which has been nominated for more than a dozen British Independent Film Awards. Presidio Kebab restaurant will host the opening night party.

Centerpiece movie presentations include One Life with Anthony Hopkins, and What’s Love Got to Do with It, featuring Emma Thompson. Featured documentaries include in depth studies of Noel Coward, Peter O’Toole and Alfred Hitchcock.

The Irish Spotlight brings us Dance First about Samuel Beckett, and Ballywalter about a couple who meet in a taxi cab. Siana Kerslak is the cab driver and Patrick Kiety appears as her customer.

WATCH: How to Have Sex — Official Trailer

The Spotlight on Australian movies offers three intriguing films — Sweet As, How to Please a Woman, and Shayda. Each features a woman or girl at a pivotal point in her life.

Closing night audiences are treated to The Old Oak, a tribute to Ken Loach on the occasion of his retirement as a filmmaker. After he is interviewed, his film is shown. And the closing party is held at the Vogue Theatre.

These and other exciting films are among the pleasures offered by the 2024 Mostly British Film Festival. Tickets may be purchased at mostlybritish.org and at the Vogue Theatre box office. Bus transportation is easy, and the neighborhood is friendly. Come on out.