Some news out of the San Francisco theater scene.

San Francisco Playhouse has announced it will stage The Glass Menagerie this spring.

The Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece will be directed by in-demand theatre artist Jeffrey Lo and is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Per the announcement describing the memory play:

Tom longs to evade his monotonous day job and the suffocating grip of his mother, faded Southern belle Amanda. Recalling her debutante days, Amanda toils to find a match for her debilitatingly shy daughter Laura, who escapes the realities of her world through her collection of glass animal figurines. Based on Williams’ life and family, The Glass Menagerie premiered on Broadway in 1945, where it won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play.

The play earned Williams acclaim and he would later go on to write other seminal classics including A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Rose Tattoo.

Look for theater veteran Jomar Tagatac and San Francisco Playhouse co-founder and director Susi Damilano to return to the Playhouse stage as Tom and Amanda. (additional casting to be announced)

Tickets start at $30.

The Glass Menagerie at the San Francisco Playhouse runs May 8, 2024 through June 15, 2024.