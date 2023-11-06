BroadwaySF presents
Fran Lebowitz Photo credit: Brigitte Lacombe

Iconic social commentator Fran Lebowitz was once famously hired by Andy Warhol as a columnist for Interview. From there her career would reach soaring heights, and feature remarkable milestones, even appearing on the television drama Law & Order from 2001 to 2007.

Now, her one-of-a-kind stories are coming live to the San Francisco stage.

BroadwaySF has announced Unscripted: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz will play the Curran Theater on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The installment is part of the theater company’s Unscripted series where “culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling.”

Lebowitz worked odd jobs, such as taxi driving, belt peddling, and apartment cleaning (“with a small specialty in Venetian blinds”), before being hired by Andy Warhol as a columnist for Interview. That was followed by a stint at Mademoiselle. Her first book, a collection of essays titled Metropolitan Life, was a bestseller, as was a second collection, Social Studies.
In describing the upcoming event, BroadwaySF writes:

A raconteur if ever there was one, Lebowitz has long been a regular on various talk shows including those hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, and Bill Maher. In an interview with the Paris Review, Lebowitz said “I’m not a nervous person. I’m not afraid to be on TV. I’m only afraid when I write. When I’m at my desk I feel like most people would feel if they went on TV.”

Lebowitz lives in New York City — as she does not believe that she would be allowed to live anywhere else.

Tickets for Unscripted: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz start at $40.50 and go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 11am PT.

 

Monica Turner
Contributor to Stark Insider for tech, the arts and All Things West Coast for over 10 years.