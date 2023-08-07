Cirque du Soleil’s newest show arrives this month in the San Francisco Bay Area with shows running from August 9 through to August 27, 2023.

Corteo will be playing dates in August in San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco as follows:

SAP Center, San Jose – August 9-13, 2023

Oakland Arena, Oakland – August 17-20, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco – August 23-27, 2023

The performances mark the return of Cirque du Soleil to the Bay Area for the first time in three years.

As you might expect, the core Cirque experience remains intact. So expect high-flying acrobatics, inspiring and thunderous music and effects and colorful and whimsical costumes and stage settings.

What is Corteo about?

The story of Corteo (“cortege” in Italian) revolves around clown Mauro who sees his future burial taking place within a “carnival atmosphere.” Attended by “tender angels” the show showcases and the contrasts between the grand and intimate, the silly and the tragic, and the beauty of perfection against that of imperfection.

“Corteo is guided through a timeless ceremony in which fantasy teases reality with music, which is both poetic and mischievous.”

The show takes place in a “mysterious space between heaven and earth.”

Once again, this is a family friendly show so kids are welcome and the outing should make for a great time for all ages.

Corteo runs 100 minutes with a 25 minute intermission.

Tickets are now available from $59 for shows in San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco.