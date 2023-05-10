San Francisco Playhouse announced that the hit Broadway show A Chorus Line will conclude its 20th anniversary season.

In the iconic musical “twenty-four hopeful dancers undertake a grueling audition for eight coveted spots in the back-up chorus of an unnamed Broadway show.”

A Chorus Line will be directed by Bill English with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer.

Per the announcement, more details about the history of A Chorus Line: “A Chorus Line was created from the real-life stories of working Broadway dancers, including eight who appeared in the original cast. Their deeply personal tales, shared in workshop sessions hosted by dancers Michon Peacock and Tony Stevens, caught the attention of director/choreographer Michael Bennett who had also been considering a show centered on the singular life of chorus dancers. The show has also been credited with literally saving Broadway, which was struggling with attendance at an all-time low of 6.6 million before the show premiered. A Chorus Line helped bring in 8.8 million playgoers the following year, became the centerpiece of a New York City tourist promotion, led to the revitalization of Times Square, and went on to run for an unprecedented 15 years.” Source: San Francisco Playhouse announcement

A Chorus Line runs at the San Francisco Playhouse from June 22 – September 9, 2023.

WHEN: Previews: Thursday, June 22 – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Closes: Saturday, September 9, 2023 SHOWS: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 7pm

Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm

Sundays: 2pm & 7pm TICKETS: $15-$100

Tickets range from $15-$100 and are available at sfplayhouse.org.

San Francisco Playhouse as founded in 2003 by Bill English and Susi Damilano and is located in the heart of the Union Square Theater District.