Rated as one of the “top ten destination film festivals” by USA Today, the Sonoma International Film Festival (SIFF) opens March 22 for five festive days in wine country.

Featuring independent films and a full mix of culinary and social events, the SIFF celebrates its 26th year with a lively mix of documentaries, full length features and short films. Spotlight events focus on French films, Spanish language films and movies from Hong Kong.

Opening night this week features Jules, directed by Marc Turtletaub and starring Ben Kingsley and Jane Curtin. Spotlight films include Carmen, directed by Benjamin Millepied and starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera.

Closing night at the SIFF features Chevalier, directed by Stephen Williams and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Minnie Driver. Also being shown on closing night is The Eight Mountains, directed by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch. Starring in this award-winning film are Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi.

Between opening and closing features are a variety of treats for the festival audience including an evening honoring famed chef Martin Yan, a luncheon hosted by wine country chef Joanne Weir, and a !Viva Espana! party presented by Gloria Ferrer Wines.

For ticket information and event schedules, visit sonomafilmfestival.org.