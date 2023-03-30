Wine country is definitely open for business.

If you’re making travel plans for a Northern California getaway, consider a visit to Napa — one of our favorite destinations here on Stark Insider.

Organizers have announced that the Chardonnay Pinoy Classic is returning this year.

Mark your calendars, the curated event runs June 9 to 11, 2023 and will be held in Napa, California.

We’re told to expect “iconic wine country experiences” including gourmet lunches, luxury dinners and unique tastings. For the details and full schedule see below.

Hosts in the Napa Valley include Meritage Resort & Spa and Grand Reserve at The Meritage (sister properties).

IN WINE COUNTRY Chardonnay Pinot Classic June 9 to June 11, 2023

Meritage Resort & Spa

Grand Reserve at The Meritage

Napa, California From the organizers: “The Chardonnay Classic returns for the third year in 2023 with a host of one-of-a-kind tastings, expert-led seminars, gourmet luncheons, opulent dinners, and some of the finest and rarest wine ever made available by a selection of the world’s most renowned masters of chardonnay. Known as the “winemaker’s grape,” true connoisseurs understand Chardonnay as a robust yet blank canvas where some of the world’s top winemaking artists have produced their masterpieces. The Chardonnay Classic presents these masterpieces in an elegant and unforgettable setting.” Thursday, June 8, 2023 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Event Registration & Information Table | Vintner’s Room

5:30 PM – 9:30 PM | Napa Valley Wine Train Dinner Friday, June 9, 2023 8:00 AM | Catholic Mass | Our Lady of Grapes Chapel

8:30 AM – 6:30 PM | Event Registration & Information Table | Vintner’s Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Barrel Demonstration, Education Session & Barrel Chip Tasting

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM | 1000 Miles of Pinot with WALT Wines | Vineyard Deck

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Offsite Vineyard Tour and Tasting | Etude Vineyard

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Around the World featuring Chardonnay & Pinot Noirs Panel-led Tasting | Vintners Room

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Pre-Dinner Reception featuring Trinitas Cellars | Oakville Terrace

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM | Women in the Arts Winemakers Dinner with Iron Horse Vineyards | Carneros Ballroom

8:30 PM – 10:30 PM | Behind the Bottle Saturday, June 10, 2023 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM | Event Registration & Information Table | Vintner’s Room

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Breakfast

8:30 AM | Catholic Mass | Our Lady of Grapes Chapel

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM | Spa Terra and Wellness Options | Complimentary for resort guests, $20 for all others

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM | Vinyasa Yoga | Grand Reserve Motion Studio

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM | Vineyard Yoga Hike | The Estate Cave at Spa Terra

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM | Pilates Barre | Grand Reserve Motion Studio

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM California & France Panel-led Tasting | Vintner’s Room

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM | Domaine Nico Winemakers Lunch | The Vineyard Deck

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM | Cooking with Comedians Luncheon (+$50) | Food & Wine Center

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM | Chardonnay Pinot Classic Grand Tasting Festival | The Lawn

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Pre-Dinner-Reception | Vineyard Terrace

6:30 PM –8:30 PM | Winemakers Dinner | The Estate Cave Sunday, June 11, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM | Event Registration & Information Table | Vintner’s Room

8:15 AM – 10:30 AM | Spa Terra and Wellness Options | Complimentary for resort guests, $20 for all others

8:15 AM – 9:15 AM | Morning Flow Yoga | Grand Reserve Motion Studio

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Vineyard Yoga Hike | Estate Cave at Spa Terra

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM | Epicurean Buffet Brunch

9:30 AM | Catholic Mass | Our Lady of Grapes Chapel

A variety of tickets and packages are available, depending on the type of experience you’re planning. For example, Grand Tasting tickets cost $150, a Napa Valley Wine Train 7-Course Dinner is priced at $345, and the splurge Weekend Passport for 2 including accommodations is $6,000. There’s plenty more options. Head over to The Meritage web site for more information.

Team Stark hopes to see you in wine country this summer!

