In The Arts: ‘Aren’t You…?’ opening in Berkeley

Fred Pitts’ lauded solo work Aren’t You…? will be opening in Berkeley next month. Details below.

The San Francisco Bay Area actor “recounts his hilarious journey to visit all 21 California Mission churches, where he discovers that being black makes him an instant celebrity – the question is which one?”

Look for the show to run April 7 – May 5, 2023 at The Marsh Berkeley.

Chances are you’ve seen Fred Pitts on stage before; he’s worked with numerous Bay Area regional theaters, including Shotgun Players, Altarena Playhouse, The Pear Theatre, Palo Alto Players, African-American Shakespeare Company, Custom Made Theatre, Contra Costa Civic Theatre, and Exit Theatre, among others.

BAY AREA STAGE AREN’T YOU…? Written and Performed by Fred Pitts

Directed by ShawnJ West

Dramaturgy by David Ford

The Marsh Berkeley

April 7 – May 5, 2023 Aren’t You…? follows Pitts on a summer-long tour to one Mission after the next, encountering docents and fellow tourists. Some are experts on the Catholic Church, a few are experts on Native American history, others are experts on…everything else. Yet, they have one thing in common: they are all experts on which famous black person he resembles. Full of Pitts’ personal experiences and love of history, Aren’t You…? perfectly blends delightful insights into the Missions, cogent thoughts on early California settlers’ interactions with Native Americans, and the experience of walking in the shoes of an African American male.

Opening night is April 7, 2023.

Tickets are priced $20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved.

Stark Insider hope to see at the show!