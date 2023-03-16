Organizers today announced that the musical 1776 will be making its only San Francisco Bay Area stop at Broadway San Jose.

The Tony-Award-winning production runs from May 16 through to May 21, 2023 with tickets available now at broadwaysanjose.com.

Developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater, 1776 features a multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors who portray “the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around—and the result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks.”

BAY AREA STAGE 1776 Broadway San Jose

Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday, May 21, 2023

Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, California The performance schedule for 1776 is as follows: Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.