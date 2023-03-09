You’ll soon have a chance to catch Tony-nominated ‘Grand Horizons’ in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Jose Stage Co. announced that Bess Wohl’s play would is scheduled to run next month, April 5 – 30, 2023. Details below.

“The Stage is thrilled to present the Regional Premiere of GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl,” says Artistic Director, Randall King, “a celebrated and powerful new voice in American theatre known for her sharp wit and compassionate exploration of relevant societal issues. Grand Horizons shakes up the status quo as it delves into the explosive themes of love, loss, and hope. This acclaimed new comedy further solidifies Wohl’s significance as a foremost playwright in the evolving landscape of American theatre.”

Allison F. Rich is directing the production which mark its regional premiere when it opens next month.

The cast of Grand Horizons will feature Julian López-Morillas* as “Bill,” Lucinda Hitchcock Cone* as “Nancy,” Johnny Moreno* as “Ben,” Ashley Garlick* as “Jess,” Nick Mandracchia as “Brian,” Matthew Kropschot as “Tommy,” and Judith Miller as “Carla.”

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

BAY AREA STAGE GRAND HORIZONS By Bess Wohl

Directed by Allison F. Rich San Jose Stage

April 5 – 30, 2023 Fifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want a divorce. While they seem unfazed by the decision, their two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents’ outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their collective love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms.

Grand Horizons runs 120 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.

Tickets range from $34-$74. San Jose Stage Co is located in downtown San Jose, California.