“This season is full of heart and humor.”

According to Artistic Director Bill English, the 2023-2024 season at San Francisco Playhouse features works that are comedic and romantic. “In times like these, it’s cathartic to laugh and see love reflected on stage.” Further, he comments:

“These works also speak to the power of big dreams, both realized and unfulfilled, a testament to the human spirit. Together we look forward to building a better world, one play or musical at a time, flexing our powers of compassion in our theatrical Empathy Gym.”

Six works make up the season including two musicals and four plays. Performances will be presented in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square Theatre District at 450 Post Street. The season begins in the Fall with the West Coast premiere of romantic comedy Nollywood Dreams, written by Jocelyn Bioh. Full details of the season below.

September 2023 to September 2024

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

Performances:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm

Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm – New weekday matinees

Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm

Sundays: 2pm

Description of the season from San Francisco Playhouse:

San Francisco Playhouse’s 21st Season will take audiences on a globe-trotting journey, spotlighting stories set across the world. This season includes a World Premiere Play exploring gentrification and the metaverse at a Vietnamese restaurant, a West Coast Premiere highlighting Nigerian movie magic, a gender-bent take on a classic Broadway musical comedy, a hysterical farce of Hitchcock that traipses through the Scottish moors, a prescient production of a Broadway musical investigating Argentinian power struggles and politics, and a visceral and poetic American masterpiece.

Nollywood Dreams

By Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Margo Hall

West Coast Premiere

September 28 – November 4, 2023 (opening night: October 4)

It’s the nineties in Lagos, and Ayamma dreams of stardom. Working at her parents’ travel agency, she yearns for the bright lights of Nollywood, the burgeoning Nigerian film industry. When she lands an audition with Nigeria’s hottest director, tensions flare with his former leading lady—as sparks start to fly with Nollywood’s biggest heartthrob.

Guys and Dolls

A Musical Fable of Broadway

Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Directed by Bill English

November 16, 2023 – January 13, 2024 (opening night: November 22)

It’s Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City and nightclub performer Adelaide must find a way to convince Nathan, her gambling fiancé of fourteen years, to finally bet on love. Meanwhile, high roller Sky Masterson might have made a miscalculation when he put down money he could charm strait-laced missionary Sarah Brown.

My Home on the Moon

By Minna Lee

Director to be announced

January 25 – February 24, 2024 (opening night: January 31)

From the windows of the old pho restaurant, Mai watches her neighborhood get gentrified, storefront by storefront. Just as the restaurant seems doomed to close, a mysterious and enthusiastic consultant named Vera arrives, helping Mai achieve the impossible and put the noodle shop on a path back to the glory days. But as Mai discovers that things aren’t what they seem, she must navigate the metaverse and enlist the help of ancient Vietnamese ancestors to help her find the truth.

The 39 Steps

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

Based on the book by John Buchan

From the movie of Alfred Hitchcock

Directed by Susi Damilano

March 7 – April 20, 2024 (opening night: March 13)

Step aside, Hitchcock. The legendary filmmaker’s serious spy flick becomes a chaotic and hysterical farce, with four characters playing dozens of roles—and even inanimate objects. While on vacation in London, a Canadian man with a boring life becomes embroiled in a cloak-and-dagger affair related to the mysterious “39 Steps,” an international spy ring. The 39 Steps is a riotous blend of virtuoso performances and inventive stagecraft that will leave audiences delighted.

The Glass Menagerie

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Jeffrey Lo

May 2 – June 15, 2024 (opening night: May 8)

Ghosts of the past continue to haunt in Williams seminal play The Glass Menagerie. Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a cramped St. Louis apartment with her aimless son, Tom, and her debilitatingly shy daughter, Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their distractions — alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield family is flooded with hope. But it’s uncertain if this mysterious visitor will change things for the better or shatter a family’s fragile illusions.

Evita

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Book and Lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed by Bill English

June 27 – September 7, 2024 (opening night: July 3)

In this exploration of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón’s rise to power and eventual demise, Eva travels to Buenos Aires and finds a life she never thought possible. Audiences will follow Eva’s life and death through the lens of a restless revolutionary leader as she scrambles up the social and political ladder in tumultuous 1940’s Argentina.