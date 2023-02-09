The Marsh Berkeley today announced that as it celebrates Black History Month the theater has added special performances of Unique Derique’s family-friendly Fool La La Gift.

Available in-person or via livestream, the show shines a light “on different African American entertainers who contributed to the performing arts – from Sammy Davis Jr. to The Nicholas Brothers and more.”

More about Fool La La Gift from the announcement:

Fool La La Gift invites audience members (ages 3 and up) to dive into the imagination of Unique Derique as he embarks on a whimsical adventure. Following the show, Unique Derique welcomes audiences to enhance their circus fun with a COVID-19 safe workshop that will incorporate the skills that each entertainer was known for, including tap dance, hambone, and gumboot dance.

Performances run from February 19 through March 12, 2023 on Sundays at 2:00pm at The Marsh Berkeley.

February 19 – March 12, 2023

2:00pm Sundays

Tickets start from $15 for general admission with a sliding scale available for reserved seating.

Photo Credit: Eric Carmichael