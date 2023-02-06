We all die in the dark.

“Four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert.”

That’s the premise for the new found footage film The Outwaters. See official trailer below, in addition to a just released new clip.

Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch (New Brunswick, New Jersey), the throwback is playing limited theaters — Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting releasing — across the United States and Canada on February 9, 2023, including Rohnert Park here in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Initial buzz was helped thanks to a pre-screening teaser trailer ahead of the hit slasher Terrifier 2.

The Outwaters stars Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Leslie Ann Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as the executive producer.

WATCH: The Outwaters | Official Trailer

Interested fans can look for it on the streaming platform Screambox where it will find a home as an original after its theatrical run.

You can also find The Outwaters in other theaters nationwide on February 9 including in New York (Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan, Regal Essex 14, Kaufman Astoria), Los Angeles (Music Hall 3), Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Calgary, Toronto, and many more. Fore more information visit The Outwaters website.

WATCH: The Outwaters | Exclusive Clip | The Thunder – In Theaters Beginning Feb 9