Legendary filmmaker Ang Lee is having his legendary film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon re-released this week across the San Francisco Bay Area.

You can catch the 2000 masterpiece at several locations including the AMC Kabuki and AMC Metreon in San Francisco and AMC Saratoga in San Jose. More locations and details below.

Many will recall the stunning martial arts choreography (Yuen Wo Ping) that made the 19th-Century China sets come to life in unforgettable style. The film won four Academy Awards.

BAY AREA BIG SCREEN CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON 2000, 120 minutes

Directed by Ang Lee

Starring Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeah and Zhang Ziyi Two master warriors (Chow Yun-Fat and Michelle Yeah) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny sword is stolen. A young aristocrat (Zhang Ziyi) prepares for an arranged marriage, but soon reveals her superior fighting talents and her deeply romantic past. As each warrior battles for justice, they come face to face with their worst enemy – and the inescapable, enduring power of love. Re-Released in Theaters across the San Francisco Bay Area: February 17 AMC Kabuki 8, San Francisco

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX, San Francisco

Century Regency, San Rafael

AMC Saratoga 14, San Jose

CinéArts Santana Row, San Jose

Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD, Pleasant Hill

Redwood Downtown 20 and XD, Redwood City

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon runs 120 minutes and is in Mandarin and Hindi with English subtitles.

Notably the re-release features a 4K restoration from Sony which should look quite splendid on the big screen. For a quick teaser soak in the official (and sumptuous) trailer below.

WATCH: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | Official Trailer

Lead photo: Michelle Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien in CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON. / Peter Pau. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.