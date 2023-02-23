A Statue For Ballybunion - San Jose Playhouse world premiere

Finally. Organizers at San Jose Playhouse say that after delays due to the pandemic its long awaited production of A Statue For Ballybunion is ready for its U.S. premiere next month.

Based on a true story, the comedy is based on “a core group of Ballybunion residents who hatch a cunning plan to unveil the world’s first statue to the leader of the free world – then U.S. president, William Jefferson Clinton.”

The play is written by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery, and had a successful workd premiere, fittingly enough, in Dublin, Ireland after Covid postponements.

“I am thrilled that A Statue for Ballybunion will have its American debut in my hometown of San Jose,” said McEnery. “My play tells a tale about how a town on the edge of the wild Atlantic fights for its self-respect and very survival. As in all such stories, there is real humor in the lives of its people and an ever-present and sorrowful past.”

Statue For Ballybunion is directed by Jeff Braco of Santa Clara University and is scheduled to open — fingers crossed! — on St. Patrick’s Day (fittingly enough) for a limited one week run. Full details below.

Stark Insider - Arts, Film, Tech & LifestyleStark Insider - Arts, Film, Tech & LifestyleIN THE ARTS

Statue For Ballybunion
San Jose Playhouse

DATES & TIMES
March 16 – March 26, 2023
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and
Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm

Tom McEnery, Playwright
Tom McEnery, Playwright

Performances take place at 3Below Theaters, in downtown San Jose. Free validation parking is available for up to 3.5 hours.

Reserved seating tickets range from $45-$55 and are available online at sanjoseplayhouse.org and via telephone at (408) 404-7711.

Discounts are available for Youth, Students, Seniors, Educators, and Military
Group Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more

Tickers range from $45-55. Performances take place at 3Below Theaters in downtown San Jose. Note that free parking validation is available.

We wish all a healthy and happy world premiere!

Monica Turner
Monica is the PR contact for Stark Insider, and helps with calendaring, coordinating SI video shoots, and assisting with inquiries. monica (at) starkinsider.com.