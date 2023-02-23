Finally. Organizers at San Jose Playhouse say that after delays due to the pandemic its long awaited production of A Statue For Ballybunion is ready for its U.S. premiere next month.

Based on a true story, the comedy is based on “a core group of Ballybunion residents who hatch a cunning plan to unveil the world’s first statue to the leader of the free world – then U.S. president, William Jefferson Clinton.”

The play is written by former San Jose Mayor Tom McEnery, and had a successful workd premiere, fittingly enough, in Dublin, Ireland after Covid postponements.

“I am thrilled that A Statue for Ballybunion will have its American debut in my hometown of San Jose,” said McEnery. “My play tells a tale about how a town on the edge of the wild Atlantic fights for its self-respect and very survival. As in all such stories, there is real humor in the lives of its people and an ever-present and sorrowful past.”

Statue For Ballybunion is directed by Jeff Braco of Santa Clara University and is scheduled to open — fingers crossed! — on St. Patrick’s Day (fittingly enough) for a limited one week run. Full details below.

March 16 – March 26, 2023

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm Performances take place at 3Below Theaters, in downtown San Jose. Free validation parking is available for up to 3.5 hours. Reserved seating tickets range from $45-$55 and are available online at sanjoseplayhouse.org and via telephone at (408) 404-7711. Discounts are available for Youth, Students, Seniors, Educators, and Military

Group Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more

We wish all a healthy and happy world premiere!