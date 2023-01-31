Team Cinequest today announced dates for its upcoming film festivals.

First up is the Cinejoy Virtual Festival taking place March 1-12, 2023. As the name implies this is an online experience that showcases live events and movies on its platform — organizers note that a free registration is required.

Later in the year the flagship Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival arrives. Taking place across Silicon Valley the festival is scheduled for August 11-20, 2023.

Cinequest was founded by Halfdan Hussey and Kathleen J. Powell in 1990 and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

Recent Maverick Spirit Award winners — “individuals who embody the independent and innovative mindset” — at the festival include:

Hong Chau

Elle Fanning

Nicolas Cage

Andie MacDowell

Rita Moreno

Esther Wojcicki

Per Cinequest:

Annually, over 300,000 participate in Cinequest experiences from all walks of life, engaging with great art, tech and each other. Cinequest’s renowned hospitality makes the festival experience as warm and personal as it is electrifying. Cinequest presents 300 films and virtual-augmented reality (many of which are World and U.S. Premieres), groundbreaking innovations, creativity forums plus writing, comedy, dance, music, and art. 2,000+ artists, innovators, and youth present from over 55 countries each year.

Stark Insider hopes to see you at the movies!