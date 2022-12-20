Mary Glen Fredrick’s Edit Annie will kick off Crowded Fire Theater’s 2023 season.

The San Francisco playhouse announced that is will stage 7 new plays through its “Matchbox Reading Series” and an in-person production scheduled for the summer of 2023. Full details below.

“Matchbox is one of Crowded Fire’s cornerstones of new work, inviting artists to explore these new plays with curiosity, depth, and playfulness — and inviting our audiences to join the fun as well! We can’t wait to introduce these six exciting new works to the Bay Area, spanning the full range from comedy to drama and everything in between,” said Caro Asercion, CFT Director of Artistic Producing.

The 2023 Matchbox Reading Series take place at the Potrero Stage (1695 18th Street) while Edit Annie at the Magic Theatre at the Fort Mason Center (2 Marina Blvd, Landmark Building D).

ON STAGE Crowded Fire Theater 2023 Season 2023 Matchbox Play Reading Series Featuring plays by Star Finch, A-lan Holt, Maria Jenson, Lisa Marie Rollins & more

Directors & creative teams to be announced

April 14 – May 7, 2023

Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street, San Francisco PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 30

Reading times/schedule to be announced.

Tickets: Free Edit Annie Director to be announced

September 21 – October 14, 2023 (press opening Monday, September 25)

Magic Theatre, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd, Landmark Building D, San Francisco PERFORMANCES:

Thur-Sun 8 PM with Press Night Performance on Monday, September 25, 8PM

Saturday Matinees at 2pm on October 7 and 14.

Sunday Matinees at 2pm on October 1 and 8.

(no performance Thursdays, September 28 & October 5.)

Tickets: Sliding scale $15-73

Stark Insider hopes to see you on the town!