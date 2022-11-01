Organizers have announced that “the Crown Prince of Fools” are returning to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Unique Derique plays The Marsh Berkeley with Fool La La: Holiday Gift! Wrapped with goofy goodies and full of circus surprises.

The annual holiday show invites audience members (ages 5 and up) to dive into the imagination of Unique Derique as he embarks on a whimsical adventure. After this family-friendly show,

Unique Derique welcomes audiences to enhance their circus fun with a COVID-19 safe hambone and juggling workshop for the whole family. Fool La La: Holiday Gift! will be presented live on stage, December 21–30, 2022, with performances at 2:00pm (dates below) at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For more information or to purchase tickets (Live show: $10 children ages 5-12 years old; $15-$35 adult general admission, sliding scale; $50-$100 reserved; Livestream: $20 per computer/device), the public may visit themarsh.org. NOTE: Strobe lights are used briefly during a portion of the performance.

“Unique Derique is a longtime San Francisco Bay Area favorite whose dual careers merge the performing arts and healing with the belief that the world can be a brighter place, one breath—and one laugh—at a time. Internationally acclaimed “Clown Prince” Unique Derique’s appearances have spanned the globe from South Africa to Scotland, Taipei, London, Paris, and Tokyo— and he has shared the stage with entertainers such as Bobby McFerrin, The Temptations, Laura Nyro, Jim Nabors, Tuck and Patti, Lou Rawls, and Sammy Davis, Jr.”

Unique Derique at The Marsh Berkeley runs Dec. 21–24, 2022 and Dec. 27–30, 2022.

Lead photo credit: Eric Carmichael