A new San Jose holiday tradition has returned. Blinky’s Holiday Drive Through allows families to enjoy Christmas from the comfort of their own car.

Tickets are $40 and give you a 30 minute window to start your ride. The key attraction is a light show programmed to music by Pentatonix, Michael Bublé, Luis Miguel and other.

Proceeds will help fund the traditional Christmas in the Park which is traditionally set up in downtown San Jose.

You can take a sneak peek of what to expect by watching the short YouTube promo below.

WATCH: Christmas in the Park Drive Through

Christmas in the Park started in the 1950s when a display was installed on the front lawn of the Lima Family Mortuary. Over the years the location has changed as the event increased in scale. Since 1980 San Jose’s Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park has been the location.

Christmas in the Park is a non-profit and in 2019 helped raise over $200,000 for local and national non-profits.

Tickets for Christmas in the Park are $30 and are available online.