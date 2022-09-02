Theatre Rhinoceros this week announced its 2022-23 season. “In The Castro!” marks the San Francisco theater house’s 46th anniversary season featuring five plays.

The season opens October 6, 2022 with Guillermo Reyes’ Bad Hombres, and closes May 27, 2023 with Shakespeare’s Othello. Other productions include A Slice of Life, A Guide for the Homesick, and The Rita Hayworth of this Generation. Full details below.

“The longest-running queer theatre anywhere” was founded in 1977 by Allan B. Estes, Jr. with its first play, The West Street Gang by Doric Wilson.

“In 2017 The Rhino celebrated its 40th Anniversary as the longest-running LGBT theatre in the world. In 2019 we were invited to march in the Resist Contingent of the San Francisco Pride Parade (right after the Dykes on Bikes!) in recognition of our long-running commitment to activism, social justice and visibility.”

The Rhino has landed at Sparks Arts (in the heart of Castro) where all shows are now produced.