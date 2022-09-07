Symphony San Jose announced this week that Let The Trumpet Sound will open its 20th anniversary season.

From the announcement:

During its 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument. Renowned on six continents, Norwegian soloist Tine Thing Helseth opens the season with Tomasi’s formidable Trumpet Concerto performed with her signature lyricism and warmth.

Who: Symphony San Jose presents

What: LET THE TRUMPET SOUND

When: Saturday, October 1 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30pm

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113

THE PROGRAM:

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Henri Tomasi: Trumpet Concerto

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Rhenish

Soloist: Tine Thing Helseth. Conductor: Andrés Cárdenas.

This will mark the first appearance at Symphony San Jose for the talented soloist and the first appearance for conductor Andrés Cárdenas.

For a preview of what to expect please see the concert video below featuring Tine Thing Helseth.

WATCH: Tine Thing Helseth – J. S. Bach: Trumpet Concerto in D after Vivaldi, 2nd movement

Let The Trumpet Sound will play at The California Theatre in downtown San Jose. Tickets start from $55.

Next up at Symphony San Jose: English violist Timothy Ridout, one of Europe’s foremost young stars, performs two contrasting works, Williams’ Suite for Viola and Paganini’s Sonata per la Grand Viola, October 22 and October 23, 2022.