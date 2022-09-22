Organizers this week announced the 45th season for the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

Featuring three concerts the line-up includes the return of the SFGMC’s holiday tradition, Holiday Spectacular, and a return to the Davies Symphony Hall for Disney PRIDE in Concert, and a summer finale in 2023 with Hello Yellow Brick Road.

“We are beyond excited to present the inaugural season of new Artistic Director, Jacob Stensberg,” said SFGMC Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo. “Jake has carefully curated a season that embodies joy, magic, and a sense of the what’s to come for SFGMC as we follow our friends down the yellow brick road. At its heart, this season is about community, connection, and celebration.”

SFGMC’s annual Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays returns to San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre for three performances on Saturday, December 24.

Featuring hit songs such from The Lion King, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Cinderella, Beauty & the Beast, Hercules and Coco, Disney PRIDE in Concert will be held on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, 2023.

Hello Yellow Brick Road closes out the season on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Sydney Goldstein Theater.

“Season 45 is a series of compelling, creative, expressive, and exciting performances that I am so excited to share with the community,” adds Stensberg. “We kick off with our Holiday Spectacular, which is as emotionally gripping as it is fun and fabulous. We will mount Disney PRIDE in Concert at Davies Symphony Hall in March. This show features over 40 of your favorite songs from the Disney songbook as well as captivating story lines from our own Chorus membership. We wrap up the season with Hello Yellow Brick Road, a celebration of all things Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, Wicked, and of course, the Elton John songbook. We look forward to sharing our passion for music and our love for one another: these components have gotten us through 45 years of incredible history, and will be the building blocks of our “yellow brick road” that we use to guide us through the next 45 years.”

Photo Credit: Gooch