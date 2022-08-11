Winchester Mystery House has announced its celebrating its centennial with a series of events, programs and exhibitions.

The iconic San Jose landmark founded in 1923 will host its birthday celebration from 2022 through 2023.

“We are so proud to have been given the opportunity to be the caretakers of Sarah Winchester’s home for the past 100 years,” said Winchester Mystery House General Manager Walter Magnuson. “The Centennial is an opportunity to not only celebrate the world-famous house, but to honor Sarah’s incredible legacy. The Winchester Mystery House has fascinated and inspired millions since doors opened to the public in 1923, and it is our mission to keep the house open for future generations to enjoy.”

Per organizers, the Winchester Mystery House has inspired films, books, and television shows for 100 years:

On September 5, 2022, exactly 100 years since Sarah Winchester—heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune—passed away at home in her bizarrely beautiful mansion, Winchester Mystery House will welcome guests to a Celebration of Life for Sarah Winchester. Tours open at 10 a.m. and all ticketed guests will receive a commemorative cabinet card and will be encouraged to leave flowers, cards, photos, and mementos in the front gardens that day.

Due to the pandemic the popular Halloween show had been cancelled, and it now returns with Unhinged: Nightshade’s Curse. The show takes place on 13 evenings from Friday, September 30 through Monday, October 31, 2022. Tickets start at $64.99.

On Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, Winchester Mystery House will host the 4th Annual Menagerie Holiday Oddities Market. Featuring vendors selling strangely unique collectibles, antiques, and handmade wares—from taxidermy to dark art—the Menagerie Holiday Oddities Market is the San Francisco Bay Area’s official Oddities & Curiosities event.

Photos: Courtesy of Winchester Mystery House