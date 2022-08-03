American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has announced the opening show for its next season.

Passengers, from contemporary circus arts collective The 7 Fingers, combines theater, dance, circus arts, singing and acrobatics, and “explores a community of strangers with one thing in common: each person has somewhere to go.”

The show — directed and choreographed by Bay Area native Shana Carroll — runs September 15 through October 9, 2022 with tickets from $25.

“I am thrilled to kick off our 2022/23 season with the theme of ‘home’ with The 7 Fingers and Bay Area native Shana Carroll’s acrobatic-circus-and-more-of-a-show at the Geary,” said A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. “Passengers is a high-flying exploration of how strangers on a train bond between destinations and build worlds together, following a long tradition of physical Bay Area theater, reminding us that the body can be the primary locus of big bold story.”

415 Geary Street, San Francisco

September 15 – October 9, 2022 Tuesdays–Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. (7 p.m. performance on September 27; added 2 p.m. performance on September 28)

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m. (added 7 p.m. performance on September 18) You have never experienced a train ride quite like this. Passengers combines contemporary dance, circus arts, singing, acrobatics, and theater into a story that explores a community of strangers with one thing in common: each person has somewhere to go. The Geary Theater will be your personal quarters as life happens along this track of sorts, twisting and turning through valleys and plains. You’ll experience tearful goodbyes, anticipatory reunions, and fateful encounters inside the cabin. These jaw-droppingly talented performers use feats such as aerial routines, juggling, tightrope walking, and more to explore the intricate connections between all of our lives. It’s a thrilling and poignant performance you must see to believe. Tickets: $25–$110

The international cast of artists include (in alphabetical order): Kaisha Dessalines-Wright, Beto Freitas, Marco Ingaramo, Nella Niva, Mandi Orozco, Santiago Rivera, Dina Sok, Andrew Sumner, and Méliejade Tremblay-Bouchard.

Tickets are now available at act-sf.org.

Lead photo credit: Emmanuel Burriel