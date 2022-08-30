City Lights Theater Company this week announced Every Brilliant Thing will open its 40th season on September 15, 2022.

This British import is about a child who starts a list of everything brilliant in the world, everything worth living for, as his mother struggles with depression. With humor, charm and wistfulness — and gently enlisting audience participation — Tasi Alabastro plays the child who grows into a man as the list takes on a life of its own. A City Lights favorite who was featured in Vietgone and The Merchant of Venice, Tasi will be joined by fellow actor Dane K. Lentz (Eurydice), who will sign along in American Sign Language to make this a bilingual production.

Organizers recommend those interested in the production check out the trailer for the HBO version of the play (see below)

WATCH: Every Brilliant Thing (HBO Documentary Films)

City Lights Executive Artistic Director Lisa Mallette, directing Every Brilliant Thing, says the play is a remarkable blend of tragedy and comedy — like life. “We are faced with an avalanche of mental-health issues that the pandemic has uncovered. One of the reasons why I love the play is it addresses that,” she said. “On the other hand, the focus is on a child, and then an adult, trying to concentrate on the things that make the world lovely, beautiful and worth living for.”

Every Brilliant Thing runs September 15 through October 15, 2022 at City Lights Theater Company in downtown San Jose, California. Tickets start at $26.

Lead Photo: Books play a significant role in City Lights’ production of “Every Brilliant Thing,” written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. In this bilingual (English/American Sign Language) production, Tasi Alabastro, right, reads as Dane K. Lentz signs “book.” Photo by Christian Pizzirani.