TheatreWorks Silicon Valley this week announced the schedule for its upcoming season.

Now in its 52nd year, the season opens with campy classic musical Little Shop of Horrors and wraps in the summer of 2023 with new musical Alice Bliss.

In total the season features six plays and musicals, including two world premieres and runs November 2022 through August 2023 in Palo Alto and Mountain View. Full details are below.

“We invite audiences to lift their voices with us this season,” said Artistic Director Tim Bond of the season. “In celebration that live, in-person theatre has returned; in awe for thrilling moments of joy and theatricality; in unison as we share these diverse stories of global cultures, people, and perspectives. TheatreWorks’ 52nd Season will include six incredible shows, full of the joy and passion you have come to expect from our Tony Award-winning company.”

Founded in 1970, the Palo Alto-based theater company services more than 100,000 patrons per year.

From the announcement:

In June 2019, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley received the Regional Theatre Tony Award, the highest honor bestowed on an American theatre not on Broadway. In June 2020, Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley retired after 50 years at the helm of the theatre he founded, ending what is believed to be the longest tenure of an Artistic Director at a League of Resident Theatres (LORT) theatre.

Performances are held at TheatreWorks at Luci Stern Theatre in Palo Alto and TheatreWorks at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts in Mountain View, California.