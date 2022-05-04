Berkeley Rep Theatre has announced the results of its annual gala, and they’re quite impressive.

$500,000 was raised as staff and patrons celebrated the return of live theater. After an al fresco dinner, several artists that have graced the Berkeley Rep’s stage made appearances and tributes. Those included Rita Moreno, Rodrick Covington, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Michael Esper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ephraim Sykes and Carmel Dean.

“What a tremendous evening we had,” said Managing Director Susie Medak “I loved the sheer pleasure of celebrating the opportunity to be together-in real time and in one place. And having so many artists who have brought us so much joy over so many years…that made for a truly memorable, button-bursting evening of collective pride in what Berkeley Rep has nurtured.”

“The event was a moment to come together, to celebrate the hard work of our staff, board, audience and community that allowed us to survive the last two years,” said Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “And to look to the future in anticipation of artists and stories that will grace our stages, the students who will populate our School, and the audiences who will be our partners in bringing this work to life.”

Berkeley Rep’s 2021-2022 season is now underway with Chamber Choir Musical Octet now playing.

Upcoming shows include Dana H., Sanctuary City, Goddess and wrapping with Goodman Theatre co-production The Ripple, the Wave that Carried Me Home.