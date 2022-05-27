Wine country is open for business. And one of our favorite annual events has returned.

Mark your calendars: Taste of Sonoma is scheduled for June 25, 2022.

The iconic event features all manner of Sonoma wine country enjoyment. Food. Wine. Music. Plus no shortage of interesting social and immersive experiences.

Sonoma County Vintners have announced that early bird tickets are now available, so you may want to check it out if you’re going to be in and around the Northern California area this summer.

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is hosting this year’s edition of Taste of Sonoma. Other participating wineries includes a long list of many names you’re likely familiar with including:

Phew. Did we mention that you may be able to find a glass or two of wine here?

As always there’s plenty of opportunities to volunteer for Taste of Sonoma.

For a preview of what to expect check out the “Sonoma Wine Country Weekend” video below.

Watch: Taste of Sonoma with Stark Insider

Stark Insider looks forward to seeing you in wine country this summer!