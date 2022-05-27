Wine country is open for business. And one of our favorite annual events has returned.
Mark your calendars: Taste of Sonoma is scheduled for June 25, 2022.
The iconic event features all manner of Sonoma wine country enjoyment. Food. Wine. Music. Plus no shortage of interesting social and immersive experiences.
Sonoma County Vintners have announced that early bird tickets are now available, so you may want to check it out if you’re going to be in and around the Northern California area this summer.
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is hosting this year’s edition of Taste of Sonoma. Other participating wineries includes a long list of many names you’re likely familiar with including:
- ACAIBO
- Adobe Road Winery
- AldenAlli Winery
- Aldina Vineyards
- Alexander Valley Vineyards
- Anaba
- Aperture Cellars
- Arrowood Vineyards
- Balletto Vineyards
- Banshee Wines
- Benovia Winery
Benziger Family Winery
- Calluna Vineyards
- Carol Shelton Wines
- Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery
- Cline Family Cellars
- Cobb Wines
- Copain Wines
- Crossbarn
- Crux Winery
- Davis Bynum
- Dry Creek Vineyard
- DuMOL Winery
- Dutcher Crossing Winery
- Dutton-Goldfield Winery
- Eco Terreno Wines & Vineyards
- EHRET
- Emeritus Vineyards
- Enkidu Wine
- Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery
- Flambeaux Wine
- Foley Sonoma
- Gary Farrell Winery
- Guarachi Family Wines
- Hartford Family Winery
- Hoot Owl Creek Vineyards
- Jeff Cohn Cellars
- Joseph Jewell
- Kanzler Vineyards
- Karah Estate Vineyards
- Keller Estate
- Knights Bridge Winery
- Kobler Estate Winery
- Kokomo Winery
- Korbel Champagne Cellars
- Kunde Family Winery
- La Crema
- Landmark Vineyards
- la pitchoune
- Limerick Lane Cellars
- Longboard Vineyards
- MacRostie Winery & Vineyards
- Maritana Vineyards
- Matanzas Creek Winery
- Mauritson Wines
- Meadowcroft Wines
- Merriam Vineyards
- Merry Edwards Winery
- Migration
- Moshin Vineyards
- Muscardini Cellars
- Notre Vue Estate & Vineyards
- Papapietro Perry Winery
- Paradise Ridge Winery
- Patz & Hall Winery
- Pedroncelli Winery
- Pride Mountain Vineyards
- Ramey Wine Cellars
- Ram’s Gate Winery
- Rodney Strong Vineyards
- Rombauer Vineyards
- Roth Estate
- Saini Vineyards
- Sangiacomo Family Wines
- Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery
- Seghesio Family Vineyards
- Siduri
- Silver Oak
- Soda Rock Winery
- Sojourn Cellars
- St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
- Stonestreet Estate Vineyards
- Teac Mor Vineyards
- Thompson 31Fifty Wines
- Three Sticks Wines
- Tolosa
- Trecini Winery
- Trombetta Family Wines
- Truett Hurst Winery
- Twomey
- VML Winery
- Woodenhead
Phew. Did we mention that you may be able to find a glass or two of wine here?
As always there’s plenty of opportunities to volunteer for Taste of Sonoma.
For a preview of what to expect check out the “Sonoma Wine Country Weekend” video below.
Watch: Taste of Sonoma with Stark Insider
Stark Insider looks forward to seeing you in wine country this summer!