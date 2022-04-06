Organizers this week have announced that San Francisco Pride will return to an in-person celebration.

The iconic festival which features an LGBT pride parade is scheduled to take place June 25-26, 2022.

Now in its 52nd year the theme at the annual event will be “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

“San Francisco Pride’s return to an in-person celebration this June will be a historic moment in our fight for inclusion, acceptance, and equality for all LGBTQ+ people,” says Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride Interim Executive Director. “Pride gives us the opportunity to come together in solidarity to celebrate the progress that has been made, but also allows us to respond with love, activism, and radical inclusion against discriminatory laws that are being enacted across the country at an alarming rate.”

Per the announcement the parade is scheduled to take place Sunday, June 26 beginning at 10:30am “at the heart of downtown San Francisco.”

The legendary Parade will take place Sunday, June 26 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the heart of downtown San Francisco More Info: sfpride.org About: The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade. The mission of the organization is to educate the world on LGBTQ+ issues, as well as commemorate the heritage, celebrate the culture, and liberate the people of all LGBTQ+ communities.

“As we prepare to come together to celebrate San Francisco Pride this year, I’m looking forward to honoring the diversity and resiliency of our LGBTQ+ community,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “Every person deserves to live and love as their authentic self every day of the year. Pride is an important opportunity to honor the progress we’ve made and recommit ourselves to the continued fight for equality.”

The past two San Francisco Pride events have been curtailed by the Covid pandemic and this year will mark the first in-person edition since 2019.

Those interested in following the legendary LGBTQ+ event and connecting with community can use #SFPride52 for the latest news and social media updates.