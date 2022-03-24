San Francisco International Film Festival (SFFILM) today announced that it would honor actor, author and comedian Jenny Slate.

A special screening of her film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On will be held on Friday April 22, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco.

In addition the tribute will feature a conversation with Jenny Slate preceding the film.

“Our Tributes are some of the most popular events at the SFFILM Festival, so we are thrilled that our return to theaters this year will include an in-person celebration of ascendant star Jenny Slate,” says SFFILM Executive Director Anne Lai.

“Jenny Slate is so dynamic and versatile,” says SFFILM Director of Programming Jessie Fairbanks. “She brings a kinetic energy to every project, consistently crafting unexpected characters that are deeply moving and often hilarious. We cannot wait to honor Jenny and bring Marcel to the 2022 Festival.”

From today’s email announcing the special tribute:

An actor, voice performer, comedian and author, Jenny Slate achieved viral success with Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2010), the first of three animated shorts. Over the last dozen years, Slate has successfully juggled roles in big-screen features, such as Obvious Child (2014), for which she won a Critics Choice award and received both Gotham and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations; Landline (2017); I Want You Back (2022) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). She has appeared on the small screen in series like Parks and Recreation, Bob’s Burgers and The Great North. Slate’s Netflix comedy special Stage Fright (2019) received rave reviews and a Critics Choice Award nomination. Slate is also a New York Times best-selling author, having penned the acclaimed collection of nonfiction and personal pieces titled “Little Weirds.”

Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (ages 9 and up) stars an “adorable” one-inch-tall shell in search of his long-lost family.

Tickets for “A Tribute to Jenny Slate” are $30 for SFFILM members and $35 for the general public.

The 65th edition of the San Francisco International Film Festival is scheduled to run April 21-May 1, 2022.