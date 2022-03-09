San Jose Stage Company has announced that August: Osage County will run March 30 through April 24, 2022.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-wining play will be directed by Kenneth Kelleher.

Per the announcement:

“This Pulitzer Prize-winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in August: Osage County to console their razor-tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative, multi-award-winning play unflinchingly—and uproariously—explores the challenge of escaping the inescapable.”

“We are thrilled to present this important, powerful play after a two year pandemic postponement” says Artistic Director, Randall King. “The Stage is overdue in presenting Tracy Letts, one of America’s greatest 21st century playwrights. August: Osage County swiftly dissects, with humor and heartbreak, the emotional unraveling of a generational legacy in an American family. Tracy Letts exposes the sociopolitical grappling of our national identity and troubled history the Native American disenfranchisement. More timely than ever is August: Osage County.”

The cast of August: Osage County will feature Judith Miller as “Violet Weston,” Randall King* as “Beverly Weston,” L. Duarte as “Johnna Monevata”, Allison F. Rich* as “Barbara Fordham,” Michael Ray Wisely* as “Bill Fordham,” Carley Herlihy as “Jean Fordham,” Elena Wright* as “Ivy Weston,” Tanya Marie as “Karen Weston,” Marie Shell* as “Mattie Fae Aiken,” Tim Kniffin* as “Charlie Aiken,” Matthew Kropschot as “Little Charles Aiken,” Joshua Hollister* as “Steve Heidebrecht,” and Terrance Smith as “Sheriff Deon Gilbeau.”

On Stage: August: Osage County WHAT: San Jose Stage Company’s production of Tracy Letts’ AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY. WHEN: March 30 – April 24, 2022 WHERE: San Jose Stage Company (490 S 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113) RUNNING TIME: ​ Approximately 2 1/2 hours TICKETS: $32 – $72

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher†, the creative team includes Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Bill Vujevich (Scenic Paint), Garland Thompson, Jr. (Projections Designer) and Justin Travis Buchs* (Stage Manager).

“Love does not factor in August: Osage County,” says Director, Kenneth Kelleher. “It is a stifling and riveting combat between the stranglehold of family ties and the desperate mania to break free. It is not a redemptive work, but a staggering and powerful reminder of the neediness of our common plight.”

Tickets range from $32 – $72 and are available now at The Stage web site.

Stark Insider hopes to see you at the show!

Lead Photo: Dave Lepori