What’s Happening: ‘Water by the Spoonful’ opens March 16 at San Francisco Playhouse

Artistic Director Bill English and Producing Director Susi Damilano of San Francisco Playhouse have announced casting for Water by the Spoonful. See details below.

Quiara Alegria’s Pulitzer Prize winning play will run from March 16 through April 23, 2022. The esteemed theater says that Denise Blasor will direct.

“Quiara Alegría Hudes’s masterful Pulitzer Prize winner speaks even more profoundly to our world today,” said Bill English, Artistic Director. “Separated from friends and loved ones by the pandemic, we, like the characters in Water by the Spoonful, celebrate our human resourcefulness, which will overcome any distance to build connection and hope.”

From the announcement regarding casting:

The cast features Xander DeAngeles*, Ben Euphrat*, Dorian Lockett*, Lara Maria*, Lisa Ramirez*, Salim Razawi, and Sango Tajima.

*Actors appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the U.S.

Water by the Spoonful San Francisco Playhouse By Quiara Alegría Hudes

Directed by Denise Blasor Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is working at Subway while trying to jump-start his acting career. Scattered throughout the world in chat rooms, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day. In this surging drama by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), the boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Water by the Spoonful is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption. THE CAST:

Xander DeAngeles* as Elliot Ortiz

Ben Euphrat* as Fountainhead

Dorian Lockett* as Chutes&Ladders

Lara Maria* as Yazmin Ortiz

Lisa Ramirez* as Odessa Ortiz

Salim Razawi as Prof Aman/Ghost/Policeman

Sango Tajima as Orangutan WHEN:

In-person performances: March 16 – April 23, 2022

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 P.M., Fridays at 8:00 P.M., Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 P.M., Sundays at 2:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. WHERE:

San Francisco Playhouse

450 Post St., San Francisco CA 94102 TICKETS:

Tickets ($30 – $100) are now available.

San Francisco Playhouse was founded in 2003.

