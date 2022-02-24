Harry Potter fans, grab your magic wands! This is not a drill.

Organizers have announced that the official opening of the West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on for tonight at the Curran Theater.

The event is so eagerly anticipated San Francisco that even mayor London Breed has declared February 24 as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Day.” Take that as you will. More details from the email announcement:

To mark the occasion, Geary Street will close starting at 6 p.m. for a pre-performance Hogwarts House block party. Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins will gather in front of the Curran Theater for a special opening celebration featuring exclusive surprises, contests, photo opportunities, and special guests.

Curtain is 7 pm.

In addition, tonight San Francisco’s City Hall will be lit up in Hogwarts House colors. This city is definitely on board.

“San Francisco was chosen as the exclusive West Coast location for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child because of its commitment to the arts,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender. “Theater is an integral part of the fabric of this community, and we are excited to bring this story back to the historic Curran Theater and for audiences to experience the magic of this reimagined production together.”

IN THE ARTS: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Where:

Curran Theater, San Francisco When:

Tuesdays–Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance. Note: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

“San Francisco is thrilled to welcome back all Harry Potter fans and theatergoers,” adds San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “When you think about S.F. and our recovery, you think about the arts—the true heart of San Francisco that keeps our City feeling alive. Residents and visitors from all over come to our theaters to watch magical performances and take in all the excitement our City has to offer. We are looking forward to having this new, reimagined production at the Curran Theater and even more excited to proclaim February 24 as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Day in San Francisco!”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is scheduled to run to early September 2022.

Stark Insider hopes to see you at the show!