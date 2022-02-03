Improvisational show Freestyle Love Supreme has arrived.

Organizers at A.C.T. say the Broadway hit is now playing at the Geary Theater in San Francisco through February 13.

The show, from longtime friends Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Bay Area artist Anthony Veneziale, “pays homage to John Coltrane’s improvisational musical style as it takes audiences on a freestyle, never-before-seen-and-never-to-be-seen-again hip-hop comedy ride.”

Tickets for Freestyle Love Supreme run from $25 and up.

Note that Covid-19 audience safety protocols remain in effect (proof of vaccination, indoor masks).

Also from the announcement:

Bay Area Theatre Cypher and special guest artists Carlos Aguirre aka Emcee Infinite and Tommy Shepherd aka Soulati are joining the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme on Feb 3 and 6. Check out this hip-hop “battle” between the FLS and BATC crews. (see video below)

WATCH: Bay Area Theatre Cypher at Freestyle Love Supreme

Team Stark hopes to see you at the show!