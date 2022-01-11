What’s Happening San Francisco: ‘Jersey Boys’ musical returns to the Golden Gate Theatre

BroadwaySF (Ambassador Theatre Group) today announced that the award-winning and every popular musical Jersey Boys is returning to San Francisco.

The show, which tells the story of Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons, is scheduled to run for two weeks, from March 1 through March 13, 2022 at the Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor Street, San Francisc0. Tickets go on sale January 14 and range from $56 to $200.

Jersey Boys is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

Here’s the description of the musical per the announcement:

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys is the 12th longest running show in Broadway history with the opening performance taking place in New York in 2005.