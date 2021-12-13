MetaQuest (formerly Facebook) has announced its best Oculus Quest VR titles for 2021.

Generally these are games the work on the latest generation model, that is the Quest 2 which was released at the end of 2020.

Those looking for some holiday or pandemic escapism may want to scan these picks and see if you missed something. Or maybe you’re jumping into VR for the first time. Which is where the Quest 2 comes into play — it’s easy to use, competitively priced, and sports a growing and exciting catalog of games, fitness apps, big screen video streaming apps, and a variety of other worldly simulations and experiences.

Oh: there’s also mediation for some zen in your life!

The full list by MetaQuest is below and features winners across 15 categories.

Best of Quest 2021 MetaQuest picks its Best Quest VR titles and apps for 2021. Game of the Year Winner: Resident Evil 4 App of the Year Winner: Guided Meditation Top Paid 2021 Blade & Sorcery: Nomad

STRIDE

Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

Resident Evil 4

GORN

A Township Table Top Free 2021 ShapesXR

We Live Here

MeetinVR

Gun Raiders

Goliath: Playing with Reality

Arthur Most Popular 2021 Rec Room

Population: One

GORN

Beat Saber

Virtual Desktop

VRChat Top Action & Arcade Games Blade & Sorcery: Nomad

Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

GORN

YUKI

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Resident Evil 4 Top Exploration Myst

BRINK Traveler

Jurassic World Aftermath

The Climb 2

Song in the Smoke

A Township Tale Top Family Games Star Wars Pinball VR

Loco Dojo Unleashed

Clash of Chefs VR

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey

Carly and the Reaperman

ForeVR Bowl Top Music Games BEAT ARENA

Beat Saber

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Pistol Whip

Ragnarock

Synth Riders Top Strategy Games Eternal Starlight

Chess Club

Spacefolk City

Prison Boss VR

Demeo

Catan VR Top Puzzle Games Cubism

Hand Physics Lab

Puzzling Places

I Expect You to Die 2

Myst

Floor Plan 2 Top Social Experiences ForeVR Bowl

Larcenauts

Hyper Dash

Clash of Chefs VR

A Township Tale

Demeo Top Fitness and Sports The Climb 2

Guided Meditation VR

Supernatural

MVP Football – The Patrick Mahomes Experience

Player 22 by Rezzil

FitXR – Boxing, HIIT and Dance Workouts Top Narrative Experiences Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Goliath: Playing with Reality

We Live Here

The Secret of Retropolis

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

BATTLESCAR: Punk Was Invented By Girls Top Productivity Apps ShapesXR

Mondly: Practice Languages in VR

Arthur

Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset package is available on Amazon ($299 USD). Currently as of this writing ships and arrives in time for Christmas.