MetaQuest (formerly Facebook) has announced its best Oculus Quest VR titles for 2021.

Generally these are games the work on the latest generation model, that is the Quest 2 which was released at the end of 2020.

Those looking for some holiday or pandemic escapism may want to scan these picks and see if you missed something. Or maybe you’re jumping into VR for the first time. Which is where the Quest 2 comes into play — it’s easy to use, competitively priced, and sports a growing and exciting catalog of games, fitness apps, big screen video streaming apps, and a variety of other worldly simulations and experiences.

Oh: there’s also mediation for some zen in your life!

The full list by MetaQuest is below and features winners across 15 categories.

Game of the Year

Quest Resident Evil 4 best game recommendation

Winner: Resident Evil 4

App of the Year

Quest Guided Meditation VR best app of the year

Winner: Guided Meditation

Top Paid 2021

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
STRIDE
Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
Resident Evil 4
GORN
A Township Table

Top Free 2021

ShapesXR
We Live Here
MeetinVR
Gun Raiders
Goliath: Playing with Reality
Arthur

Most Popular 2021

Rec Room
Population: One
GORN
Beat Saber
Virtual Desktop
VRChat

Top Action & Arcade Games

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
GORN
YUKI
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
Resident Evil 4

Top Exploration

Myst
BRINK Traveler
Jurassic World Aftermath
The Climb 2
Song in the Smoke
A Township Tale

Top Family Games

Star Wars Pinball VR
Loco Dojo Unleashed
Clash of Chefs VR
Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey
Carly and the Reaperman
ForeVR Bowl

Top Music Games

BEAT ARENA
Beat Saber
Unplugged: Air Guitar
Pistol Whip
Ragnarock
Synth Riders

Top Strategy Games

Eternal Starlight
Chess Club
Spacefolk City
Prison Boss VR
Demeo
Catan VR

Top Puzzle Games

Cubism
Hand Physics Lab
Puzzling Places
I Expect You to Die 2
Myst
Floor Plan 2

Top Social Experiences

ForeVR Bowl
Larcenauts
Hyper Dash
Clash of Chefs VR
A Township Tale
Demeo

Top Fitness and Sports

The Climb 2
Guided Meditation VR
Supernatural
MVP Football – The Patrick Mahomes Experience
Player 22 by Rezzil
FitXR – Boxing, HIIT and Dance Workouts

Top Narrative Experiences

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Goliath: Playing with Reality
We Live Here
The Secret of Retropolis
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
BATTLESCAR: Punk Was Invented By Girls

Top Productivity Apps

ShapesXR
Mondly: Practice Languages in VR
Arthur

