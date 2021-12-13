MetaQuest (formerly Facebook) has announced its best Oculus Quest VR titles for 2021.
Generally these are games the work on the latest generation model, that is the Quest 2 which was released at the end of 2020.
Those looking for some holiday or pandemic escapism may want to scan these picks and see if you missed something. Or maybe you’re jumping into VR for the first time. Which is where the Quest 2 comes into play — it’s easy to use, competitively priced, and sports a growing and exciting catalog of games, fitness apps, big screen video streaming apps, and a variety of other worldly simulations and experiences.
Oh: there’s also mediation for some zen in your life!
ALSO SEE: Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
The full list by MetaQuest is below and features winners across 15 categories.
Best of Quest 2021
MetaQuest picks its Best Quest VR titles and apps for 2021.
Game of the Year
Winner: Resident Evil 4
App of the Year
Winner: Guided Meditation
Top Paid 2021
Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
STRIDE
Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
Resident Evil 4
GORN
A Township Table
Top Free 2021
ShapesXR
We Live Here
MeetinVR
Gun Raiders
Goliath: Playing with Reality
Arthur
Most Popular 2021
Rec Room
Population: One
GORN
Beat Saber
Virtual Desktop
VRChat
Top Action & Arcade Games
Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
GORN
YUKI
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
Resident Evil 4
Top Exploration
Myst
BRINK Traveler
Jurassic World Aftermath
The Climb 2
Song in the Smoke
A Township Tale
Top Family Games
Star Wars Pinball VR
Loco Dojo Unleashed
Clash of Chefs VR
Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey
Carly and the Reaperman
ForeVR Bowl
Top Music Games
BEAT ARENA
Beat Saber
Unplugged: Air Guitar
Pistol Whip
Ragnarock
Synth Riders
Top Strategy Games
Eternal Starlight
Chess Club
Spacefolk City
Prison Boss VR
Demeo
Catan VR
Top Puzzle Games
Cubism
Hand Physics Lab
Puzzling Places
I Expect You to Die 2
Myst
Floor Plan 2
Top Social Experiences
ForeVR Bowl
Larcenauts
Hyper Dash
Clash of Chefs VR
A Township Tale
Demeo
Top Fitness and Sports
The Climb 2
Guided Meditation VR
Supernatural
MVP Football – The Patrick Mahomes Experience
Player 22 by Rezzil
FitXR – Boxing, HIIT and Dance Workouts
Top Narrative Experiences
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Goliath: Playing with Reality
We Live Here
The Secret of Retropolis
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
BATTLESCAR: Punk Was Invented By Girls
Top Productivity Apps
ShapesXR
Mondly: Practice Languages in VR
Arthur
Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset package is available on Amazon ($299 USD). Currently as of this writing ships and arrives in time for Christmas.