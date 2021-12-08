Sonoma Vintners today announced a collection of unique, curated wine country experiences–just in time for holiday shopping.

Prices range from $300 for a private concert on the Rodney Strong Green all the way up to $8,000 per couple for an epic whole hog pig roast. So there should be something special here for everyone and anyone (who’s been very, very good this year) on your list.

See below for the experiences now available in Sonoma County (just North of San Francisco).

Note that these gifts feature an added benefit: they directly support the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF). That’s nice to know especially given the tough times–wildfires in particular–that have hit wine country (and other parts of the West Coast) in recent years.

In any case happy shopping and happy holidays.

Holiday Shopping Sonoma Country Wine Country Experiences Rockaway Your Blues Private Concert on the Rodney Strong Green Saturday, May 14, 2022

$300 per couple Featuring Tommy Castro & The Painkiller and wines from Rodney Strong, Davis Bynum & ROWEN Wine Co. Each couple receives a Magnum of Rodney Strong Rockaway Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon. See full details. New Gen, Old Wines Vintner Dinner Friday, May 20, 2022

$1,000 per couple Join your New Gen dinner hosts for an unforgettable night celebrating the past, present and future endeavors of these iconic family wineries: Bacigalupi Vineyards, Emeritus Vineyards, Joseph Phelps Vineyard, Pellegrini Wine Co., Ramey Wine Cellars, Silver Oak & Twomey. See full details. Team Armed & Hammered Weekend Thursday, May 12 – Saturday, May 14, 2022

$5,000 per couple Dan Kosta of AldenAlli Winery, Mark McWilliams of Arista Winery, Mike Haney of Black Dog Cellars, Jake Bilbro of Limerick Lane Cellars, Clay Mauritson of Mauritson Wines, Rich Aurilia of Red Stitch Wines and Mike “Chi Chi” Thompson of Thompson 31Fifty Wines will cook and represent their celebrated and award-winning BBQ Team “Armed & Hammered” for a memorable weekend of wine and food experiences! See full details. The Whole Hog! Mutually Agreed Date in 2022

$8,000 per couple Are you game for an EPIC Pig Roast? Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hang out with your favorite Celebrity Chef, Guy Fieri and his entourage including Dan Kosta of AldenAlli Winery, Rich Aurilia of Red Stitch Wines and Alan Henderson, hosting at his majestic Star Lake Vineyards property. See full details.

Stark Insider hopes you can get out to beautiful California wine country soon!